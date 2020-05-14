For some months now, Oculus Quest users have been able to hook their Quests up to a gaming PC and experience all the extra benefits and graphical improvements of PC-powered VR. Until now, though, you had to buy a separate cable that supports USB 3.0 speeds. Thankfully, for owners of a PC with a USB Type-C port, the Oculus Quest can be hooked up to their PC with the included charging cable, as noted by UploadVR. Oculus previously only called this a charging cable to avoid confusion, but a new Oculus Software beta update transforms this cable into something much grander.

While a 3-meter length will certainly put some limitations on roomscale movement, this gives users a fantastic way to try out PC-powered VR and see if the extra investment in a longer cable is worth their time and money. If you'd like to try this feature out right now, open up the Oculus Software on your PC, select Settings on the left-hand menu, click on the Beta tab, and enable the slider for Public Test Channel. Oculus Software version 17 enables the new USB 2.0 compatibility feature.