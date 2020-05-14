What you need to know
- Oculus Software update v17 enables USB 2.0 cables to work with Oculus Link.
- The 3 meter USB Type-C charging cable that's included with every Oculus Quest can now work as an Oculus Link cable.
- Not all motherboards will support the new connectivity, so your mileage may vary with compatibility.
For some months now, Oculus Quest users have been able to hook their Quests up to a gaming PC and experience all the extra benefits and graphical improvements of PC-powered VR. Until now, though, you had to buy a separate cable that supports USB 3.0 speeds. Thankfully, for owners of a PC with a USB Type-C port, the Oculus Quest can be hooked up to their PC with the included charging cable, as noted by UploadVR. Oculus previously only called this a charging cable to avoid confusion, but a new Oculus Software beta update transforms this cable into something much grander.
While a 3-meter length will certainly put some limitations on roomscale movement, this gives users a fantastic way to try out PC-powered VR and see if the extra investment in a longer cable is worth their time and money. If you'd like to try this feature out right now, open up the Oculus Software on your PC, select Settings on the left-hand menu, click on the Beta tab, and enable the slider for Public Test Channel. Oculus Software version 17 enables the new USB 2.0 compatibility feature.
It was surmised in the past that USB 2.0 cables wouldn't have enough bandwidth to adequately handle the load, including the resolution and audio needed to deliver a quality experience. This isn't the first time Oculus has surprised us, though, and it seems that many USB 2.0 cables will now work, regardless if they're USB Type-A or USB Type-C. Be aware that not all USB 2.0 ports or motherboards will support the new feature, though.
My MSI motherboard, for instance, does not support the feature despite having USB Type-C ports. Oculus Link works for me via other cables, so your mileage may vary depending on your motherboard. If you're interested in checking out the Oculus Link feature, be sure to stop by our guide for the best ways to connect your Oculus Rift to your PC and play Oculus or SteamVR games.
The fastest way to get connected
Oculus Link Cable
Simplicity in design
When you are ready to turn your Oculus Quest into an Oculus Rift, the Oculus Link cable is all you need. Just plug it in and you'll be playing high-end PC VR games without any annoying configuration or additional steps.
The less expensive path
Modal 10' USB cable
Less money, more compatibility
Modal's 10-foot USB-A to USB-C cable works perfectly for the Oculus Quest when your computer doesn't have a USB Type-C port to plug into. It's also less expensive than the official cable and features a durable braided protective cover.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every country and carrier that supports Google RCS
RCS is going to modernize Android's Messaging app, here are all the countries and carriers currently supported.
TCL 10 Series review: A great starting point
TCL is mostly known in the U.S. for its consumer televisions, but it's looking to establish itself as a serious player in the mobile space as well, with two new phones affordable phones that pack clean software and attractive design.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
No need for controllers with these awesome Oculus Quest games
The Oculus Quest can now track your hands as well as controllers, but what are you supposed to do with that? We've got the answers you're looking for.