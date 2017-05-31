The VR fun doesn't have to be limited to just the person wearing the headset.
Oculus has announced a nice update that brings Google Cast functionality to Gear VR — meaning you can let anyone see what you're seeing inside your headset on a big screen. All you need is the latest version of the Oculus mobile app and either a Chromecast, Android TV or Cast-ready TV, and you'll be able to share right away.
Cast support adds a crucial sharing element to the VR experience.
Bringing simple one-touch Cast support to a VR experience helps break down one of the main barriers of showing off VR: it's really hard to explain what's going on when you're in the headset, and tough for you to walk a new user through their own VR experience as well. By adding in Cast support, not only can you share your VR world with others in the room, but you could also help a new user get acquainted with the experience.
Interestingly this comes just a few weeks after Google announced that the same Cast feature was arriving for Daydream VR at Google I/O 2017. At the same time Google and Oculus also managed to announce full Daydream compatibility for the new Galaxy S8 and S8+. When Samsung, Oculus and Google get together, great things like this happen.
Reader comments
Oculus launches Chromecast support for Gear VR, opening new viewing possibilities
Is it only Chromecast support or any adapter capable of mirroring a screen?
The post on the Oculus blog announcing this feature specifically mentions Chromecast and Cast-enabled devices. So my guess is that it won't work with just any screen mirroring option.