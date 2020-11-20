What you need to know
- Oculus is celebrating the 1-year release of the Oculus Link by giving away copies of Asgard's Wrath, one of the highest-rated Rift games.
- The promotion runs from November 20 through January 31.
- Quest 2 users will need to connect their headsets to the Oculus software on a PC via Oculus Link.
Facebook is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of the release of Oculus Link by giving away one of the best Oculus Rift games for free to all newly registered Oculus Quest 2 headsets. In order to qualify, you'll need to be a first-time Oculus Quest 2 user and will need to register your Oculus Quest 2 between November 20, 2020 and January 31, 2021. After registering, you'll need to claim Asgard's Wrath by 11:59:59 PM PT on March 31, 2021.
Once your Quest 2 has been registered, you'll need to download the Oculus Link software at the Oculus website and connect your Quest 2 to your PC with a compatible USB Type-C cable. This is the same software that can be used with all Oculus headsets on a PC, so if you've already got it installed, you're good to go. Once you've connected the Quest 2 to your PC and the software gets it linked to your account, you'll be able to download Asgard's Wrath for free.
The game is normally $40 on the Oculus Store, which makes this a pretty sweet deal for new Quest 2 owners. The big caveat here is that any Quest 2 user that has already registered their headset and connected to the Oculus software on the PC isn't eligible to redeem the game.
Asgard's Wrath isn't just one of the most highly-rated Oculus Rift games — it's one of the most highly-rated VR games on the market, overall. There's a good reason for that, too. Developer Sanzaru Games is one of the first-party Oculus Studios developers, sitting alongside prestigious names like Beat Games and Ready At Dawn, to name a few. It's a highly-ambitious dungeon-crawling action-adventure title with RPG and strategy elements, steeped in Norse mythology. It's an astounding tale with a great story and even better gameplay, and it's something every PC-owning Quest 2 owner absolutely has to play.
The best way to VR
Oculus Quest 2
PC and standalone
You can use the Quest 2 with or without a PC, giving you access to the best VR games and experiences available.
