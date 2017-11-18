British customers can snag some decent extras with their OnePlus 5T thanks to O2.

As has been the case in the past, O2 is the carrier partner for the latest phone from OnePlus and it's making a pretty big deal about its launch. There'll be a handful of pop-up shops opening on November 21 for folks to go down and buy, as well as a bundle that includes extra data and free Xbox Live Gold when you buy on a new contract.

The information is being sent out by OnePlus to previous customers and it dropped in our inbox this morning detailing a pretty nifty bundle. O2 will be offering 50GB of data per month for the price of 10GB as well as a free 12-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold, because, reasons. The only catch is that it's a limited time offer and you have to pre-order or buy the OnePlus 5T before December 6.

The 50GB tariff will cost £49 a month with a £9.99 upfront payment for the 64GB model and £52 a month for the 128GB.

The pop-up shops will be open from 2 pm on November 21 and will be the first places in the UK folks can get their hands on the new phone. And maybe some swag.

These Pop-Ups will be open at O2 stores at London 134 Oxford Street as well as London Westfield Stratford, Manchester Arndale and, for the first time, also in Belfast at O2 Castle Lane.

O2 will also be selling off-contract but with a £15 charge for pay-as-you-go credit, with both storage sizes available for £449 for 64GB and £499 for 128GB. They'll probably not be available at these pop-up stores for long and lines are to be expected so if you're keen, get yourself down to your nearest nice and early.

See at O2