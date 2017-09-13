It's the battle of the best streaming boxes! Android TV vs. tvOS!
Sandwiched between the new Apple Watch and iPhone announcement, Apple announced the latest version of its streaming box, the Apple TV 4K. It's a big improvement over the current generation of Apple TV boxes — but how does it stack up against the reigning king of Android TV, the NVIDIA Shield TV? Let's take a look!
Specs
Apple has significantly boosted the processing power in the Apple TV 4K compared to its predecessors, including the A10X Fusion processor that's been powering the latest iPad Pro. But beyond the upgraded processor, how does the Apple TV 4K stack up to the NVIDIA Shield Pro's impressive specs? It's pretty balanced except in a few categories — internal storage and compatibility with accessories.
The Shield TV Pro includes two USB-A ports on the back that can be used to connect or charge accessories. It also supports expandable storage via the aforementioned USB ports or with the included microSD card slot.
|Category
|Apple TV 4K
|Shield Android TV
|Operating system
|tvOS 11
|Android TV 7.0 Nougat
Google Cast
|Processor
|A10 X Fusion
|NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor
256-core Maxwell GPU
|RAM
|3GB
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB or 64GB
|16GB / 500GB (Pro)
Adoptable storage over USB or microSD
|Video output
|4K, HDR, 60fps
|4K, HDR, 60fps
|Audio output
|Up to Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound
|Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound over HDMI
High-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192kHz over HDMI
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac with MIMO
Bluetooth 4.0
IR reciever
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 4.1 LE
IR receiver
|Ports
|Gigabit ethernet
HDMI 2.0a
|USB-A 3.0 (2), Gigabit ethernet, Micro-USB, microSD
HDMI 2.0b w/ HDCP 2.2 and CEC
|Remote included?
|Yes
|Yes
|Assistant
|Siri
|Google Assistant (coming soon)
|Dimensions
|98 x 98 x 35 mm
425g
|98 x 159 x 26mm (130 x 210 x 25mm Pro)
250g (654g Pro)
|Price
|$179 (32GB) $199 (64GB)
|$199 (16GB), $299 (Pro)
Streaming content
Streaming video and music has completely changed the way we enjoy our favorite media, and there's a ton of different ways to stream content — whether from Netflix, Hulu, Spotify or any of the countless other streaming services and apps out there. The benefit of owning a dedicated streaming box like the Apple TV or NVIDIA Shield is that it's always ready to serve your streaming needs without requiring you to connect a laptop to your TV or sift through clunky apps on your favorite video game console. Both offer 4K streaming and HDR quality (as long as you have a 4K TV, too), so let's look at the differences in the content offered.
Apple will be automatically upgrading all HD iTunes content to 4K where possible.
Apple TV's offerings are largely centralized around what's available on iTunes and Apple Music, so they typically lead with that content first. With the launch of the Apple TV 4K, Apple will be automatically upgrading any HD content you've bought through iTunes to the 4K version if you upgrade your setup to 4K, and that top-quality 4K content will remain the same price as the currently offered HD content. Beyond Apple's offerings, most of your favorite streaming apps are available on tvOS, although Spotify and Amazon Prime Video are noticeably absent, though it is coming later this year.
Apple spent some time during the Apple TV portion of the keynote talking about the latest additions to the TV App, which gives you an all-in-one place for all your favorite streaming apps (excluding Netflix, for some reason). This app will be launching in seven new countries by the end of the year, starting with Australia and Canada in September. Apple also boasted the inclusion of live sports in the TV app, which will be compelling to those with a cable subscription — but a whole lot of nothing for those of us who've cut out cable completely. Both the TV app and Apple's library of downloadable content is available across all iOS devices, too, so you can take things on the go with you if you're fully bought into the Apple platform.
The NVIDIA Shield TV matches Apple TV's available streaming options, with equivalent Google Play Movies & TV services for renting and owning digital content if that's your thing. There's also great support for all your favorite streaming services — Spotify and Amazon Prime Video included — and although Android TV lacks an equivalent all-in-one TV app (an admittedly cool idea from Apple) the Shield home screen does a pretty decent job recommending content from across your favorite streaming apps.
NVIDIA has gone a step beyond for cord cutters by including fantastic integration for setting up a Plex Media Server on the Shield TV Pro.
But NVIDIA has also gone a step beyond for those cord cutters out there who've stockpiled their own favorite TV shows and movies on external hard drives. Thanks to wonderful integration with premium Plex features, you're able to set up your NVIDIA Shield to act as a Plex Media Server. There's a Plex app for Apple TV, too, for streaming content from your Plex server, but the 500GB of internal storage on the NVIDIA Shield Pro makes it a compelling storage option for your favorite TV shows and movies — which you can then stream from your Shield to Plex apps on your other devices.
The Shield Pro also works great as a Chromecast, although Google Home won't recognize it as such which is disappointing, and also offers support for OTA tuners for watching live TV without a cable subscription.
Really, you're only better off with an Apple TV 4K if you already own and use other Apple devices like an iPhone or an iPad, or if you own a deep library of content through iTunes. Otherwise, Android TV lets you do more overall with better customization for how you consume your — and there's no better Android TV box than the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro.
Gaming
If part of your consideration deciding between an Apple TV or NVIDIA Shield TV comes down to gaming, it's no contest — NVIDIA markets the Shield as "the streamer for gamers" and has designed the Shield TV Pro with specs capable of playing (and streaming) a growing library of titles being ported to the Google Play Store as well as AAA titles via GameStream which allows you to stream games from your PC to your living room, not to mention the GeForce NOW subscription service that allows you to the latest games to your Shield.
While there are some great games on the Apple TV, the Shield TV offers a better experience out of the box.
NVIDIA simply offers the better gaming experience right out of the box, starting with the obvious stuff like including an actual honest-to-goodness gaming controller. Apple sells a quality controller made by SteelSeries, but only includes the Siri Remote with the box.
Whereas Apple really pushes its exclusive offerings via iTunes and Apple Music on the Apple TV platform, NVIDIA follows a similar strategy with gaming on the Shield. Sure, Apple does manage to use the clout of these keynotes to snag exclusivity on some games such as Sky, which was unveiled during the keynote. It's a cooperative multiplayer game developed by the team behind the gorgeous game Journey — and an Apple-exclusive title for the time being. But as a company best known for making cutting edge gaming graphic cards, gaming really is NVIDIA's bread and butter, and you simply won't find better gaming options on another box TV console that isn't a PS4 or Xbox One.
Another area that's close, but ultimately where Apple takes the win, is when comparing the A10X Fusion chip with the NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor. While the X1 is still a fantastic, dynamic and gaming-focused piece of silicon, the A10X has it beat for absolute power and GPU performance, and that may count for something if you take your gaming seriously.
Price
If you're after getting the bigger bang for your buck, Apple can't be beaten. The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is priced at $299, while the 16GB standard NVIDIA Shield TV box is still a whopping $199.
Compare that to Apple's offering — $179 for the 32GB model and $199 for the 64GB model. Is the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro worth the extra $100? That will depend on your streaming and gaming habits. If you're a heavy streamer that's cut the cord and looking for maximum flexibility and customization for accessing your favorite content (including ample internal storage and optional expandable storage via USB or microSD), investing the extra money in the Shield might make sense — especially if you throw in all the cool features for gamers.
Which is better?
Sure, call us biased but we've got to give the nod to the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro as the superior option whether you rock an Android or an iPhone. Apple TV 4K is going to be a great upgrade for those already fully bought into the Apple ecosystem, as it matches the Shield's 4K HDR output while also building on features for accessing content across iOS devices. Meanwhile, you can simply do more with the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, with the convenience of the Shield's Chromecast capabilities available whether you're on Android or iOS.
The Shield is pricier, yes, but you get what you pay for with the extra storage space, included gaming controller and all that extra computing power available for top-quality game streaming. And while Apple may claim that the Apple TV 4K is pushing living room streaming into new territory with its 4K HDR output, in reality, they've only just caught up to the competition.
Do you agree with our assessment? Sound off in the comments.
NVIDIA Shield TV vs. Apple TV 4K: Which should you buy?
I think the big advantage Apple TV brings to the table is the automatic upgrade of previously purchased content to 4k, as well as keeping pricing for 4k at HD levels.
Hopefully this step will push other to do the same.
Yes was thinking the same thing. Currently Google doesn't even allow you to pay a fee to upgrade your content, you're just stuck.
Love my Shield. It does everything. Apple finally getting to 4K is funny.
I feel like the apple TV has more or at least easier to find 4k and HDR content. Am I wrong? Does Google play movies offer 4k HDR? And if so, do they cost much more $? I've been holding off on one of these waiting for better 4k content (rarely game) other than Netflix which is already built in every TV. The Apple TV got me interested though I would prefer it to not be Apple so it would work as a chromecast too
Google Play has 4K content, but it's really expensive. The only movie I have in 4K is The Fifth Element, which is $9.99 in 480p (why is this even an option anymore?), $14.99 in 1080p, and $24.99 in 4K. I've seen some 4K movies up to $29.99, and just... no. No no no. I don't know how that compares to 4K content on other platforms because Google Play is pretty much all I use, but I'm not paying $30 for a movie, no matter what.
Apple's decision to upgrade past purchases to 4K where possible is a great decision for consumers, and I really hope Google is able to follow suit, although I'm not holding my breath.
Until yesterday $30 was the norm for 4K. Even physical discs.
Agree, Nvidia, all the way!!
I LOVE my Android devices, and own a Samsung Chromebook Pro, Galaxy s8, And Galaxy Tab s2 and LG Watch Sport. But, I have owned a Shield TV and Apple TV. I have to admit, The Apple TV was the device I ended up keeping. I am not deeply invested in Google Play Movies, so that was not a big point for me. I find my Apple TV functions perfect 99.9% of the time I try to do anything and sinply offers the best selection of Apps I need to watch my content on almost any network and the DirecTV Now streaming app gets constant updates and improvements. I REALLY wanted to like the Shield, but in the end it just was not as polished and did not offer the best app selection. This was six months ago tho. I will more than likely move to the Apple TV 4K rather than try a Shield again.
Apple IS pushing 4k streaming into new territory with the content side of things. Google Play offers some 4k titles, but they're priced significantly higher than their HD counterparts. By pricing 4k the same as HD, and upgrading existing libraries to 4k versions, Apple is solving one of the biggest issues of 4k streaming and purchases, which is the content. The box doesn't offer anything new over competitors, because there isn't much new or different to be had at this point. Also I believe your specs are wrong. As far as I'm aware the new TV has Bluetooth 5.0.
My only gripe with the Nvidia is the lack of true Android games with controller support. Being an Android box, it should ideally be able to run most of the Play Store games but Google/Nvidia decided to block them. And the Nvidia remote is a joke when compared to the controller. Because it's based on Bluetooth and not WiFi direct, it's plagued with wireless interference issues when an external USB media is plugged in (for the 16GB model). At least Android let's you install apps on external storage so a cheap external hard drive could do wonders. I'm not sure how's the gaming support on current gen Apple TVs, I'm guessing it might be better considering the superior graphics and processing improvements.
How do you expect touchscreen games to work with a controller?
I love my shield.
Honestly have no idea why anyone would buy these. Xbox One S is 250 bucks and does way more.
My Amazon fire tv that I have had for over a year with 4k is doing just fine.
nice to see Apple catch up. One cool thing is any universal apps/games you have for iOS, you can install for free on the ATV
I was waiting to see the new Apple TV offering to decide if I was going to get a Shield TV. While I'm not blown away by the new Apple TV I will probably end up going with it due to the available 4K content. I already have the previous two generations of Apple TV and really enjoy them due to the available content and ease of use. The one disappointing thing with the Apple TV for me is that it does not support Dolby Atmos. It wouldn't be an Apple release if there wasn't one thing that had to be compromised. I guess once Atmos content becomes more widely available that will be their next big added feature. Will just have to stick to my Xbox One S for Atmos content for the time being.
Where can I get the propeitery cable to connect the HD for the Pro model?
Wut?
The Shield TV Pro has a USB 3.0 port. If you want more storage, just connect an external HD via USB. No proprietary cables needed.
The audio difference is key for me, as I have a theater room with 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos capability. Apple doesn't support that, but the Shield does. I do prefer the interface on the Apple TV which is easier for my family to navigate, so I have one of those in the living room.
If I had the shield I would just use it for watching downloaded shows and movies.
That's mostly what I use it for. The gaming capabilities are a great bonus, but I would've gone with a cheaper Android TV box if there were ANY other options that didn't perform like hot garbage.