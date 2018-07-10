One of the biggest questions folks have before cutting the cord and moving to an all-streaming video solution is hardware. Not just about which box is the best to buy, but why you should buy one over the other. And if you ask us, we'll tell you the two best boxes you can buy are these you see before you here — Apple TV 4K, and NVIDIA Shield TV.

Both are the purpose-driven devices for their respective platforms' TV ambitions. Both are powerful as hell. And ya know what? Both largely do the same things, in the same ways.

That doesn't mean that they don't diverge, though. There's a lot to like about each, and each has a leg up over the other in several different ways. Only one thing to do:

Read at CordCutters.com: NVIDIA Shield TV vs. Apple TV 4K