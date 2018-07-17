The NVIDIA Shield TV streaming media player is down to $139 on Amazon. This is a Prime Day Lightning deal, so you'll definitely need a Prime membership for this one. The average street price for the Shield is around $179. While it has dropped in price a couple times in the past, we have never seen it go for less than $149. Of course, since it's a Lightning deal we're dealing with limited supply and limited time before this deal is done for good.

The NVIDIA Shield TV just updated to Oreo 8.0 recently, so it's got the most up-to-date Android operating system. Read more about it in our review including how it has improved its hardware over older generations and its potential applications with your smart home.

