Here's how NVIDIA is making your Shield TV better than ever.

The NVIDIA Shield Android TV is easily the best Android TV box that you can buy at the moment, and thanks to the latest 6.1 software update, it's getting even better.

This isn't the biggest update in the world, but there are a few big additions – most notably a fix for the KRACK vulnerability that was discovered earlier this month. In addition to the KRACK fix, 6.1 also introduces the latest monthly security patch to ensure that your Shield TV is as safe and secure as possible.

Also new with the Shield TV is the ability to turn your television on and off when using the Shield remote that has an IR blaster and an "improved experience" when you connect a Logitech Harmony Hub to the Shield TV via Bluetooth.

Lastly, v6.1 includes support for the recently released YouTube TV Android TV app. The YouTube TV app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on your Shield TV, and if you're a new customer, you'll be able to test drive the service free for seven days. After those seven days are up, you'll pay $35/month for access to over 40 channels, cloud DVR, and access for 6 accounts per household.

The 6.1 update for NVIDIA's Shield TV is rolling out now.