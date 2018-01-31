The best Android TV box keeps getting better.

The NVIDIA Shield Android TV is still the best gadget around for experiencing everything that Android TV has to offer, and its latest 6.3 software update adds a few extra goodies to it that make the user experience even better.

For starters, NVIDIA has added support for watching live streams of any Nest Cams that you own. To do this, just hold down the microphone button on your remote to prompt Google Assistant and say something along the lines of "Show me my front door camera on Shield." In addition to Nest products, this also works with the Logitech Circle.

You can also now use Google Assistant on the Shield TV to broadcast messages to any Google Home speakers you have in your home, there's a security patch for the recent Spectre vulnerability, and there are improvements for the responsiveness of the 2017 remote.

As if that wasn't enough, NVIDIA also says that the 6.3 update adds commercial-free recording with Plex DVR, support for picture-in-picture and 360-degree videos with VLC, new Cartoon Network, VH1, SiriusXM apps, and more.

The 6.3 upgrade should already be available to download, but if you haven't received it yet, keep an eye out for an OTA update over the next couple days.