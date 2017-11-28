Available now as part of the Shield Tablet Software Upgrade 5.3.
In October, an NVIDIA employee confirmed via Twitter that neither the Shield Tablet or Shield Tablet K1 would be updated to Android Oreo. This didn't come as much of a surprise considering the age of each device, but that same employee also noted that another Nougat-based update was in the works.
That update is here today as part of the Shield Tablet Software Upgrade 5.3, and although there's nothing revolutionary here, there are a couple important security patches that we're really thankful to see.
Included with this update is not only a fix for the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability that has the potential to be rather damaging, but there's also an upgrade to the November 5, 2017, security patch that was just released earlier this month. For hardware that's over three years old at this point, that's mighty impressive on NVIDIA's part.
In addition to those security-focused updates, there's also a fix for connectivity issues with Zagg Bluetooth keyboards, as well as general stability and other security optimizations.
The Shield Tablet Software Upgrade 5.3 is available for both the Shield Tablet and Shield Tablet K1 now.
Reader comments
Wow, I'm glad I bought this tablet. Still use it every so often.
Hope nvidia make another tablet
I wouldn't buy an Android tablet from any other company, really. If Google were to make another Pixel tablet, it would be much more expensive than I'm willing to spend on something as unnecessary as a tablet, and no other OEMs care about tablet OS updates at all.