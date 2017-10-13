Android tablets (and honestly, tablets in general) aren't anywhere near as popular as they used to be a couple years ago. The tablet craze has all but died, and it was recently confirmed that two of the better affordable Android tablets won't be getting updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Manuel Guzman, a software quality assurance worker at NVIDIA, confirmed via Twitter that neither the Shield Tablet or Shield Tablet K1 will be seeing any sort of Oreo love. An update based on Android Nougat is in the works for the K1, but any hope of Oreo coming to these tablets is gone.

This might come as a bummer to anyone who owns either of these devices, but we're honestly not surprised by this news. The Shield Tablet K1 was released back in November of 2015, and the original Shield Tablet is even older (originally launched in July of 2014).

Confirmation for the end of life for devices is never cheery, but in some cases such as this, it just makes sense.