Android tablets (and honestly, tablets in general) aren't anywhere near as popular as they used to be a couple years ago. The tablet craze has all but died, and it was recently confirmed that two of the better affordable Android tablets won't be getting updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.
Manuel Guzman, a software quality assurance worker at NVIDIA, confirmed via Twitter that neither the Shield Tablet or Shield Tablet K1 will be seeing any sort of Oreo love. An update based on Android Nougat is in the works for the K1, but any hope of Oreo coming to these tablets is gone.
This might come as a bummer to anyone who owns either of these devices, but we're honestly not surprised by this news. The Shield Tablet K1 was released back in November of 2015, and the original Shield Tablet is even older (originally launched in July of 2014).
Confirmation for the end of life for devices is never cheery, but in some cases such as this, it just makes sense.
Reader comments
I'd say they did pretty well. From lollipop to nougat on such old hardware with another update coming. Though it's really only one set of hardware with minor differences.
The original Shield Tablet was released with Kit Kat. The fact that it got Nougat makes me very secure in the support i'll get for any Nvidia Android product I buy.
Yeah I feel like convertible Chromebooks that run Android apps just officially marked the end of hope for Android tablets
Um, no.
I don't want some 11" monstrosity (just did a quick search for 'Chromebook' and a scan of the results showed everything this size or larger) to haul around. I want a 7 to 8 inch tablet that's perfect for reading anywhere, maybe playing the occasional game and watching YouTube or an MLB game.
This was an excellent device (the K1) and it's unfortunate that nVidia chose not to update the device itself. Things like the Kindle and other Amazon offerings are much too limited to be useful as anything but eReaders, and you're lucky to see ANY OS updates once you purchase a Samsung tablet.
Definitely a good point about size and portability. Would be nice to see Google make a pixel tablet around that 7 inch size for that type of stuff.
8" is really the sweet spot especially for playing games and portability. I find my self using my tablet more than my phone since I got it 3 months ago since I can carry it around more comfortably than my old 10 inch tab that now just serve for the occasional binge watching and for guests to play around.
To be fair to Nvidia, they did support the tablet better and longer than any android tablet from other manufacturers outside of Google's offering.
I think the larger format phones aren't helping the tablet market any either.
I loved my Nvidia tablet got a lot of use out of it but if I am being honest at this point I would rather have a convertible Chromebooks with Android app support. I feel I would get more use out of it on the daily.
Kinda hoping that it means that a new Shield Tablet is coming.
That's disappointing. This tablet is similar, only more powerful, then the 2013 Nexus 7. The Sheld Tablet is a few years old now, so it's nearing the end of support . Hopefully, Nvidia will come out with a new version of the tablet.
The Sheild tablet was a great device but with its age, any high-end smartphone will give you a better performance so this news seems like we all knew it already. I just wonder if Nvidia feels it would be worth making a new model with the Android tablet market being almost dead feeling at this time.
RIP Android Tablets.
Boooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!
Damn. I would still like a tablet to kind of give my phone a break when I'm home.