We know NVIDIA Shield rocks a solid Android TV experience, but the Shield Pro might just be the better buy for some.
The NVIDIA Shield TV does just about everything from streaming 4K movies and TV shows to playing high-end Android games with the included Shield Controller. But when NVIDIA refreshed the line at the start of the year, it kept around the Shield "Pro" model as well — and in this case, it hasn't been physically redesigned like the standard version, though it retains its $299 price tag.
That leaves an interesting question about whether you should consider the standard Shield Android TV model or the Pro — let us help you decide.
It's all about the storage
On the face of it, there's one big choice: can you get by with 16GB of internal storage, or do you need the breathing room of a 500GB hard drive? The Shield Pro's 500GB storage will give you tons of room to install as many games and store as much media as just about anyone would want.
With NVIDIA's streaming game solutions GeForce Now and GameStream there are fewer games to be properly "installed" than before, and all of the popular media services are streaming-only, but if you plan to load local media or use the Shield Android TV as a Kodi or Plex device you'll probably want that extra storage.
You get a different remote
All new Shield Android TVs come with the great redesigned Shield Controller, but NVIDIA has decided to ship different versions of the TV-style remote depending on which version of the box you buy. The standard box comes with the new design, which drops the headphone jack and rechargeable battery in exchange for year-long battery life from a pair of coin cell batteries.
The new Shield Pro still comes with the original TV remote — offering rechargeable batteries (via included Micro-USB cable) and a headphone jack for private listening. The decision between the two is personal choice, really, but it's important to know they don't offer the same experience.
The most important thing to know is that both Shield Android TV models give you a remote in the box — that's a good improvement over the original models that only came with a controller.
A few extra features
Because the Shield Pro is still based on the original hardware design, it retains a few of the features that were lost when the standard model moved to a smaller body. That means the pro retains the microSD card slot for expanding its storage and Micro-USB port a direct connection to your computer.
Both features are nice to have, but not really essential. You already have 500GB inside the box and can extend it further with any USB storage device, and NVIDIA has enabled PC connections via one of the USB-A ports as well.
One slightly bigger deal is the inclusion of an IR receiver on the Shield Pro, meaning it can be easily controlled by popular universal remotes that use IR for multi-device management. If you already use something like a Logitech Harmony for your entertainment center, this may be a make-or-break situation. Don't count out the chance that universal remote makers like Logitech could update with Bluetooth versions that could connect to the Shield Android TV directly in the future, though.
The Pro is a bit bigger, too
This is a relatively minor consideration after you think about all of the functional differences between the models, but the new Shield Android TV design is dramatically smaller than the Pro. The new box is roughly 40% smaller and 60% lighter than the Pro since it doesn't have the extra ports and storage inside, and that could make a difference if you have a tricky home entertainment setup.
Chances are if you need any of the Pro's extra features you'll be able to make it work, but if you have a very specific place or mounting requirements for hiding the box, keep the size difference in mind.
Which should you buy?
If you're going to be doing a lot of local gaming and/or storing a bunch of movies and TV shows on your Shield Android TV, you should snag the upgraded Shield Pro with 500GB of storage. If you plan to use apps like Plex to turn your Shield into a DVR, that extra storage will be a must-have. Chances are the features like an SD card slot, IR receiver and rechargeable remote won't in themselves be enough to spend $100 more on the Pro, though — like I said, it really is all about that storage.
If the addition of those features don't feel like they're worth $100, the 16GB base model should be sufficient for you. Use the money you saved on a USB 3.0 flash drive for some extra storage, and maybe invest the rest in some games to play!
Update June 17, 2017: Article updated with new information on Plex live TV and how that may influence your decision.
Reader comments
NVIDIA Shield vs. Shield Pro: Which should I buy?
does any one know if you can use the remote from the pro on the base model? i want the headphone jack option.
I wish they wouldve made the 500GB model allow you to change HD like the PS3/4. My ShieldTV is still being fitted for a 500GB SSD.
I've had the Shield TV for about a year now and have sideloaded all kinds of apps onto it. It's a powerful reliable machine. It's easily the best Android TV on the market. It has very good support. There's really no other Android TV device to buy other than this one if you're in the market for one. Did I mention it's great for emulation? https://youtu.be/zCv53pL5JNw
I am using adoptive storage for games - I have all the Android GTA games and Bully on there - tested last night and was flawless.
Been running Kodi and Megadrive and Snes games from there tonight - no issues for me.
I got the 2017 one yesterday.
Got 128gb usb drive as internal storage and another 128gb as external storage...
Programs, emulators, roms across them, Kodi installed....this is what I dreamed my Amazon box would do.
Trying to configure reicast right now.
I cancelled my order for the 16GB model once i knew the IR receiver wasn't available. I'll probably the pro version when there's a deal later this year. It was a deal breaker for me.
The nVidia Shield TV was released in May 2015. Given how so much tech gets refreshed after a year, I think I'll wait a few months and see if there's any news of a Shield TV 2.
Then minus well don't get one because there's no news or shield tv 2 coming out. Only news is geforce now is upgrading this year for better performance that will be 1.5 faster then the Xbox one by the end of the year will be 3x faster than the Xbox one.
This IS the 2.. Or rather 1.5 or whatever.. Meaning there is no other one coming out this year.
The 16gb has no SATA port inside for a drive. The 500gb, of course, does.
I added a 1TB SSD instead if the 500gb hybrud, for both the speed and capacity.
this is where we need a crazy ******* to put that 3.84tb samsung 850 ssd in there for shiggles and all the data
I have read reviews that the Pro version is poor performance compared to the 16 GB version, and I knew it was because of the HD. So, I was thinking to do exactly this. However, I read in another comment it cannot be done. But then you have already done it! Which means it can be done! This is what I want to do then. How easy is it for someone to swap the drive who is not great with hardware changes (due to vision problems)? I assume it's 2.5 inch drive? Thanks much. I am excited about it again now. :D
BTW, what was the process you used? That is, I imagine we need to duplicate the 500 GB drive onto a SSD so that it has the Android OS and all on it. I know there are many different ways you can do that...different software you can use. Just curious which way you went. Thanks!
Portable. It's my favorite device.
Only reason I haven't bought one yet is Amazon's refusal to publish an app for its Prime Video service. I don't want to have multiple devices.
The lack of an Amazon Prime app really prevents me from considering the Shield as a potential cable box replacement. I bought the 16gb version during the Black Friday promotion and mostly use the Shield for streaming Twitch and other programming in the man cave.
Also, my cable provider TWC, does not appear to have agreements with Fox Sports Go, HGTV, and FX Networks - so I can't activate those apps.
The missing agreements affect Comcast cable users, too, as I found out when trying to activate HBO Go on the Shield TV. Pretty disappointing, to say the least. But, the device has Google Cast built in, so I can stream HBO from another device. Not ideal, to be sure. No Amazon Prime is a huge strike as well.
I have both the Shield 8" Tablet with 32GB's of storage as well as support for 4G GSM networks along with a PS 3, PS 4 and two high end gaming PC's so I really did not need the Shield when I purchased it, I just wanted it. With that being said you mentioned that you did not want to have multiple devices and I can understand this. Do you have an Android based smart phone or tablet? I also think it will work for the iPhones because I think Google has released the Google Chrome app for iOS. If so Amazon has released their Amazon Prime Video app as well as the Amazon Prime Music apps for these devices. If I am on my Shield and want to watch something on Amazon Prime I simply use the Google Cast (the same as Chrome Cast) app on my phone and cast it to my Shield TV box because it has the Google Cast built into it and it only takes a second to pair up my phone or tablet to the Shield TV. If you are a gamer like myself or have friends or family that visits say with children that do like to video game then you may want to consider the Shield over the rest of the steaming field. There are a lot of games available for the Shield some free, some free to play and some you purchase that are a major cut above the typical game that runs on cell pones and the typical Adroid tablet. The Valve Corp. has ported the Half Life 2 game series to natively run on the Shield K1 tablets and the Shield TV Streaming Device. Also if you are a PC gamer and have a gaming PC with an Nvidia 660 GPU or newer you can stream games being run on your gaming PC to your Shield box. Your high end gaming PC runs the game and software that comes with the drivers called GeForce Experience streams the video of the game via your network to your Shield TV and then is sent the controller imputs from your Shield TV game controller to controll the game on the PC. I personally do not use this feature much as unlike 99% of computer owners my gaming PC is connected directly to my HDTV via an HDMI cable connected to my Yamaha AVR. However I have streamed the games to the Sheld TV box just to see how well it works and discovered that it works extremely well. Even if you are not a PC gamer, say you have a Playsation or Xbox if you have the Nvidia Shield Streaming Device (I think this is the name they are using now, it has only changed a half a dozen times since its release.) Nvidia has a game streaming service called GeForce Now that currently has around 70 PC games that their powerful game servers run in the cloud and then streams the video of the game just like I described with a direct connection to your personal PC via your local network. I have tried this service several times in the past, it used to be free when it was under the Beta development stage and I was pleased with how well it worked, there were only a couple of bad days when there was a very slight lag, not sure if it was because it was due to the Beta stage of development or bad days with the internet. Nvidia has built a lot more of these game farms aound the world since I tried it so this may not be an issue now. I currently do not subscribe because I already own the vast majority of the games in my Steam library of games. If you do not have all of the games on the service it is a bargan. It is priced just like Netflix, I think it is $8/month with the first 3 months free to try it out. When you launch the GeForce Now app on the Shield you are logged into your account and just like Netflix you pick a game to play and the game server loads up the requested game just for you and streams it via the internet to your Shield, they even keep track of the saved games using the They are now selling newer games that you can purchase for this GeForce Now game service but the great thing is that when you purchase a game from GeForce Now you are sent the cd codes for the game from either GOG.com or from Steam so you can also have a copy at no extra charge for your PC. Oh and unlike other platforms I have noticed a growing number of games in a new section of the Google Play Store for the Shield that are multi controller games. One of these that is a blast to play is BombSquad, it is a team based game with two teams that can have multiple people on each team. I have read where you can connect up to 8 of the Nvidia Shield game controllers but recently notcied when I was setting up the game on my Shiled Tablet that you can install a free app on mobile devices that turns your cell or tablet into a controller for the game and it says that an unlimited number of controllers can be connected (not sure about that would have to see it to believe it) The thing that makes this game so much fun is that each character in the game is assigned to someone with a controller. During game play you have all these guys running around at the same time in real time. This gets crazy at a party with a group of people after a few drinks! Hope this additional info has been helpful.
This one has Amazon Prime Video preloaded. Problem solved. Go buy it.
Well good that's been announced all over the internet.
Now you can go buy one.
@digitalicecream
@ReggieTee
AC posts non-articles like this all the time. Consider this my rant against all of them as a whole. Surely I can't be the only reader that has noticed this..?
Or you know get a ps4 or Xbox one and play good games
Geforce now runs by pc games which is wayyyy better than Xbox one and ps4 and that said geforce now will be upgrading the geforce now which will be 1.5x faster then Xbox one and by the end of this year 3x faster. We all know pc are better than Xbox one and ps4
Not enough games available yet for me. 16gb plus a 64gb memory card.
I picked up the Shield Pro when it first came out for the extra storage capacity. I have never regretted it. Plus it was upgraded to 6.0 today. Loving it.
Neither get a 9700 Pro
My time machine...it works!!!
Neither, read the Newegg comments, I was gonna buy one at xmas
Newegg comments? What do they say? I love mine.
The Marshmallow update has made the choice obvious: The 16 GB model is the one to get (and really, it always has been).
yes, I agree. don't understand why this isn't taken into account in the article
Really? Was it a slow news day? Did we need a whole "article" dedicated to explaining the ONE difference between the vanilla and Pro versions of the Shield console? I'm amazed the author milked so many words out of what is essentially a non-story. I think AC readers are smart enough to figure this sort of thing out for themselves. What's more, this topic has already been covered on this site, not least in the actual review.
The only relevant piece of info here is the free remote - and that can be conveyed concisely in a few sentences.
And yet you felt the need to drone on about it.
Don't be an *******. You must be having a slow day too to write out that long comment.
lemme guess. your grumpy ass can't afford one.
Yea, if only the author had used the headline to tell us what the article was going to be about before I wased time clicking...oh...wait..
Love my 500gb version. Can't go wrong with either one.
Now that Marshmallow has come out for the Shield TV I don't need the Pro model. I have a 2TB external drive hooked up and all the storage I could need on it. Works perfect too.
With adoptable storage the 16gb has to be the better value, I went with this for this reason, plus Best Buy sell the bundle with the remote for $200
I'd hold off on making that assumption until we have some real-world data on how well processor-intensive activities like gaming fare with adoptable storage turned on.
Well the one I have right now is working just fine
Good! I'm glad to that. I don't know if I'll ever activate it on my Shield Tablet, but maybe I will if positive reports keep coming in.
Yeah I'm not sure on the tablet, hopefully it works just as well. Good idea on waiting to hear with that. The Shield TV though works well
What are you using for adoptable storage for games?? Because I'm running out of space.
I use a 128gb San Disk USB drive that is legit the size of a Logitech wireless mouse USB dongle. $20 on Amazon.