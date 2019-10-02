What you need to know
- This is a relatively small but important maintenance release.
- It paves the way for a few apps that broke 4K playback to work again.
- But some may still require server-side updates.
NVIDIA today has rolled out a maintenance release for the Shield Android TV box (which, by the way, remains the only Android TV box you should buy). It's chock full of bugfixes, but there's one in particular worth focusing on. It's a platform-based fix for some 4K playback gremlins that surfaced after the initial Android Pie update at the end of July.
Here's the take from NVIDIA itself, via its forums:
We just released software upgrade 8.0.1 which is a big step towards resolving the 4K streaming issue on select apps. We expect most apps will resume 4K soon via upcoming server-side updates. We'll keep updating this thread as apps return to 4K.
The update is available now and takes just a few minutes to download and install.
Here's the full changelog, also via the forums:
Bugs Fixed
System
- Redesigns Volume UI for android P
- Resolves occasional video playback issues
- Fixes bug with IR volume control when accessibility features enabled
- Resolves system navigation sound lower than android O
- Resolves "Drive address format is not valid" message seen when connecting to NAS
- Resolves USB DAC issue where audio volume would be set low after reboot/DAC hotplug
- Resolves issue where side loaded apps appear as system apps
Display
- "Match content color space" feature now displays correct format
- Fixes bug where "Match content color space" would not work when display set to Rec709 by default
- Resolves issue playing VC1 content
Storage
- Resolves Sdcard/InternalStorage accessibility issue when adopting storage
- Resolves issue where storage is reported as full when using NVIDIA share after adopting storage
Network
- Improves 4K streaming issues when network connected over Wifi
- Resolves rare Wi-Fi disconnect issue
- Fixes bug where manual DNS entries would not be saved
Accessories
- Improves IR control reliability on some Denon and Sony receivers
- Improves SHIELD Remote App connection and control issues
- Resolves SHIELD Controller 2017 OTA stability issues
- Fixes issue where forgotten SHIELD accessories still appear in SHIELD accessory list
- Resolves automatic centering issues on some controllers
- Adds support for STRQUA G20 keymapping
- Resolves mouse issues in PUBG Mobile on SHIELD
Miscelaneous
- Fixes Google Play Store crashes issue
- Restores option to set default launcher
Open Known Issues
- YouTube 5.1 PCM audio not available
- Launcher app Icons appear zoomed/cropped
- Unable to re-enable location services being disabled
- TV loses sync HDMI sync to SHIELD during modesets (power on, wake from sleep, refresh/resolution changes)
- HD Audio dropouts
- USB DAC passthrough not working in Kodi
- Rare Netflix stutter issue
- Disconnect when connecting to SHIELD from PC
- Failure during 2015 Controller firmware update