NVIDIA has launched a recall of their European wall adapters for their SHIELD line of tablets and Android TV boxes sold between July 2014 and May 2017. The company gives instructions on how to specifically identify affected wall adapters.

NVIDIA has announced the voluntary recall of certain plug heads for SHIELD AC wall adapters designed for use in continental Europe, which the company will replace. The affected product shipped with SHIELD World Charger Kits, and European SHIELD tablets and European SHIELD TVs between July 2014 and May 2017. NVIDIA has determined that the two-prong European plug head – or "duck head" – may break, posing a risk of electrical shock. The recall is limited to the European plug head and does not affect any other NVIDIA products.

If the inside of the wall adapter does not have a certain set of punch marks, the user will need to register for a replacement. Fortunately, the replacement form is simple to fill out: provide your name, address, email address, and the number of adapters that need to be replaced. I had my SHIELD Tablet replaced for [a separate recall in 2015]/nvidia-recalls-some-8-inch-shield-tablets-because-fire-hazard), and the replacement was in my hands within a reasonable amount of time.

Is your wall adapter affected by this recall? Let us know down below.

