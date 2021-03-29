Two of the best Android phone manufacturers, Samsung and OnePlus, have now released their 2021 flagship lineups. First with the Galaxy S21 series, and now with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, we Android faithful have five fantastic phones to choose from when making a purchase decision. As many die-hard fans as each brand have, there are certainly those who like to jump back and forth between generations, from OnePlus to Galaxy.
If you are coming from a OnePlus 8T or earlier, are you planning on picking up a 9 or 9 Pro, or are you more likely to jump ship for something like the Galaxy S21 Ultra? There is some internal debate along these lines right now in the AC forums...
Now we want to hear from you — Now that they've both launched, are you planning on picking up a OnePlus 9 or Samsung Galaxy S21?
