OnePlus 9 Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra camerasSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Two of the best Android phone manufacturers, Samsung and OnePlus, have now released their 2021 flagship lineups. First with the Galaxy S21 series, and now with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, we Android faithful have five fantastic phones to choose from when making a purchase decision. As many die-hard fans as each brand have, there are certainly those who like to jump back and forth between generations, from OnePlus to Galaxy.

If you are coming from a OnePlus 8T or earlier, are you planning on picking up a 9 or 9 Pro, or are you more likely to jump ship for something like the Galaxy S21 Ultra? There is some internal debate along these lines right now in the AC forums...

ledvedder
ledvedder

Has anyone gone from a OnePlus device to the S21? I'm curious to hear your thoughts. I currently have a OnePlus 7 Pro, and I've been waiting for the 9 series launch, to see what they had to offer. After seeing the specs and reading/watching a ton of reviews of the 9 series, I'm on the fence between upgrading to a 9 or the Galaxy S21. I prefer to root my phones. I'd like to hear your experience,...

bhatech
bhatech

S21 Ultra is definitely a better overall value IMO. In terms of root, never bothered with that for many many years now so no can't speak on that. The only reason to get OnePlus 9 Pro is if you prefer oxygen OS so much that you don't like anything else. If not I think S21 Ultra is better. S21 has better overall hardware (especially camera hardware), better updates (monthly security updates...

bhatech
bhatech

S21 Ultra is definitely a better overall value IMO. In terms of root, never bothered with that for many many years now so no can't speak on that. The only reason to get OnePlus 9 Pro is if you prefer oxygen OS so much that you don't like anything else. If not I think S21 Ultra is better. S21 has better overall hardware (especially camera hardware), better updates (monthly security updates...

Now we want to hear from you — Now that they've both launched, are you planning on picking up a OnePlus 9 or Samsung Galaxy S21?

