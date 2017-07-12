Limited edition Colonel phone to celebrate 30th anniversary in China.
KFC is celebrating its 30th anniversary in China, and that means one thing: Limited edition promotional products. Like this bright red Huawei smartphone bearing the face of Colonel Sanders.
As AdAge, KFC was among the first Western brands to arrive in China, and the inaugural year of 1987 is emblazoned alongside the image of the Colonel on the back of the handset.
Specs and price are unclear at the moment, and the phone doesn't appear to directly match any Huawei phone we know. The nearest resemblance would perhaps be the Honor 8 Pro.
The phone was announced by both brands at an event in China; news reports didn't say how much it would cost or where it would be sold. KFC has a shop on e-commerce giant Alibaba Group's TMall platform, where it already sells food deals that you can pick up in-store, so that might be a possible sales channel.
No word on whether the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner works with greasy, chicken-soaked fingers.
Update: The Verge is reporting that the KFC phone will feature a 5-inch screen, a Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage plus microSD, and a 3,020mAh battery. Prices start at 1,099 RMB, a little under $162 at the current exchange rate.
China gets all the fun.
"Momma's WRONG again!!"
"No Colonel Sanders, you're wrong."
I get it, but I'll pass personally.
This headline made me sad.
The "extra crispy" phone!