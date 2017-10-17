A list that'll keep on growing.
Google's Pixel 2 is bringing a lot of cool new features to the table, but one of the most interesting is one called "Now Playing." Now Playing uses Pixel Ambient Services to identify songs that are playing in the background around you, and once it knows what title it is, it'll automatically display the name of the song and artist on your lock screen so you can see what's playing without having to lift a finger.
The feature sounds wildly cool in theory, but its usefulness will ultimately come down to how well it actually works. A developer by the name of Kieron Quinn recently used a program to determine just how many songs Now Playing is able to identify, and during his test, he created a list of 17,300 songs that the Pixel 2 was able to ID.
That's not a small number any means, and even though Quinn was already of the mindset that there could be even more songs he just wasn't able to pick up with the software he used, Google was quick to reach out to the folks at 9to5Google to state that Now Playing on the Pixel 2 can identify tens of thousands of different songs – much more than the 17,300 initially discovered by Quinn.
Now Playing will undoubtedly get smarter and be able to identify even more tracks as time goes on, so the fact that it can already recognize that many titles is seriously impressive.
Reader comments
Are we able to get this feature on other devices such as myself Nexus 6p? Maybe they an apk?
I hope that the local database of identifiable songs can be "adjusted" to the user. I'm NOT a fan of the "targeted marketing" aspect of things, but music is one area where I'd prefer it know what music I like and adjust it's ability to identify things to me specifically. I understand if Google went the route of "most generic tastes possible" for privacy, and hope they stick to it, but as a Google Play Music subscriber and long time user I'd love a checkbox option to adjust the local database to my tastes. I'm a lot more likely to hear a song and think "whoa I like this what song is it?" for something similar to my own tastes than something that's not even close to what I like.
when is this coming to the S8?
like never
isn't this already available as an option in the Shazam app? something about listening and identifying in the background all the time? i never turned it on for fear of battery drain. but i'd think it could/would also display on the AOD as a notification...no?