This simple app makes the Google Pixel 2's 'Now Playing' feature so much more useful.
I love the now playing feature on the Pixel 2. The fact it's just there telling me what tracks I can hear when I'm out and about is terrific. As lame as it sounds, there have been times I've been in a supermarket and wondered what that great track playing over the in-store sound system is.
But it's not a perfect feature. However, with this app, just called Now Playing List, it becomes as close to perfect as I'd want.
The clue is in the title: It lists every track that the now playing feature on the Pixel 2 has picked up. Not only this, but you'll see the exact date and time you heard that song and it'll show the location you were on a map, too. All of this information is just pulled from the phone, but you can turn off the location in the app settings if you don't want to see this.
Personally, I like that it's there. If I've heard a song while I'm out somewhere, I can probably remember where I was more than the name and artist of a song if it's something I've never heard before. With Now Playing List I can just go into the list and figure it out pretty easily.
If you want to highlight any favorites, you can, and from within the app you just tap a button and you can go off and listen to it from the service of your choice. In my case, I set Spotify as default so I just tap on the songs and can go right out to the Spotify app to listen.
If your list gets a little unwieldy then you can simply delete entries on it, and there's a pretty nifty dark theme, too, that you'll probably want to enable. Ultimately, if you like the now playing feature on your Pixel 2 but wish it could do more, then the $0.99 asking price is well worth it for what you're getting here.
Download: Now Playing List ($0.99)
Reader comments
I have been using the IFTTT widget for Now Playing, and it stores the information in a spreadsheet. It stores the Date and time, but not location information. Will have to give this app a try at only .99!
Just installed it, and it was free! No cost associated with it on Google Play.
I can't stand that the now playing feature gives you a persistent notification.
Turn it off then
This should just be part of now playing... Shouldn't require a separate app...I feel like now playing only works intermittently anyway
Is "Now Playing" any different than asking Google Assistant what's playing (other than being "always on")?
Yes.
Now Playing is done completely on the device, no information is sent to Google to determine the track. It works offline.
Due to this, its database is much smaller.
Using the assistant will provide far more results, and more often. Simply because it is online and sends info to Google.
A free alternative is to create a settings shortcut to your notification log on your homescreen. If you get tons of notifications, they'll get pushed off the list fairly quickly, but I can generally see back a couple hours to whatever song I'm looking for.
Privacy bonus: this is a stock feature of android, no granting notification access to a third party app.
Link to make the shortcut (sorry, external!): https://www.androidpit.com/how-to-recover-lost-notifications-on-android
I've been using Now Playing History (another app) that does basically the same thing for the past few months. It was recommended on a number of sites (I think I even saw it mentioned on AC?), and it has a lot of (maybe all?) the same features. This one looks a little nicer, though (aesthetically) - I might have to pick it up and compare.
Edit - I just checked, it looks like there at least 8 variations on this app in the Play Store now (search "Now Playing"). I think that goes to show it's a desirable feature. Maybe Google should take note and add this officially to Assistant or something.