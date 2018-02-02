This simple app makes the Google Pixel 2's 'Now Playing' feature so much more useful.

I love the now playing feature on the Pixel 2. The fact it's just there telling me what tracks I can hear when I'm out and about is terrific. As lame as it sounds, there have been times I've been in a supermarket and wondered what that great track playing over the in-store sound system is.

But it's not a perfect feature. However, with this app, just called Now Playing List, it becomes as close to perfect as I'd want.

The clue is in the title: It lists every track that the now playing feature on the Pixel 2 has picked up. Not only this, but you'll see the exact date and time you heard that song and it'll show the location you were on a map, too. All of this information is just pulled from the phone, but you can turn off the location in the app settings if you don't want to see this.

Personally, I like that it's there. If I've heard a song while I'm out somewhere, I can probably remember where I was more than the name and artist of a song if it's something I've never heard before. With Now Playing List I can just go into the list and figure it out pretty easily.

If you want to highlight any favorites, you can, and from within the app you just tap a button and you can go off and listen to it from the service of your choice. In my case, I set Spotify as default so I just tap on the songs and can go right out to the Spotify app to listen.

If your list gets a little unwieldy then you can simply delete entries on it, and there's a pretty nifty dark theme, too, that you'll probably want to enable. Ultimately, if you like the now playing feature on your Pixel 2 but wish it could do more, then the $0.99 asking price is well worth it for what you're getting here.

Download: Now Playing List ($0.99)