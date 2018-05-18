On May 14, OnePlus finally took the wraps off of its big flagship for 2018 — the OnePlus 6 .

As we were expecting from rumors and leaks leading up to the announcement, the phone features a glass body, a large 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a notch, Snapdragon 845 CPU, dual rear cameras, and much more.

The OnePlus 6 costs $529 ($30 more than the 5T) and will officially go on sale May 22.

This is OnePlus's most powerful phone yet, but it's also the most expensive. We recently asked the AC community if they plan on picking it up, and this is what they had to say.