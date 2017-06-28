Nougat update brings much-needed features to the ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone 3 Laser.

ASUS is finally rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat to two models in the ZenFone 3 lineup — the ZenFone 3 Zoom and the ZenFone 3 Laser. The update comes in at roughly 1GB, and increments the version number of the ZenFone 3 Zoom to V20.31.49.2 and that of the ZenFone 3 Laser to V30.41.12.1.

Along with Nougat-specific changes — split-screen multitasking, improved Doze mode, and notification replies — the update brings a Portrait Mode, ability to shoot in RAW, tweaks to the ZenUI launcher (Google Assistant is now baked in), and a Google Now feed to the left of the home screen.

The update is being rolled out in stages, so it may take up to a week for all variants of the ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone 3 Laser to receive it. If you're rocking either device, head into your phone's settings to see if the update is available.