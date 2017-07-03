How do you trim down even more screen bezel? Make the softkeys entirely optional. And with its latest GS8 update, Samsung is already halfway there.
A few weeks back, Samsung started rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S8 series in India and Europe, including a curious new option for the phones' navigation bar. As standard, a small dot icon in the bottom left corner lets GS8 owners hide the on-screen navigation buttons for home, back and recent apps, freeing up space for whichever app is currently on-screen.
That's not a huge deal on the surface. Other manufacturers have included similar features for years, and Android itself has had the ability to auto-hide the navigation bar in some apps going all the way back to version 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich. But when you combine this new feature with Samsung's "invisible" button setup, things become really interesting.
The technology already exists for Samsung to hide the softkeys by default in the Note 8 or S9 without any impact on usability.
You see, with the navigation bar hidden, you can still activate the home button by hard-pressing the area of the display where it would usually appear. (That's not a new feature, by the way, but it becomes even more useful when combined with the new option to hide the navigation bar.) You can't do the same with the "back" or "recents" keys on the GS8, because they're not pressure-sensitive, but this limitation would be trivial to overcome in future phones, even if the whole area of the display isn't pressure-sensitive. A hypothetical Galaxy Note 8, for instance, could simply include three pressure-sensitive areas, one for each key, giving Note owners the option of hiding the navigation bar at all times, and reserving the entire (rumored) 6.3-inch display for app content.
It would be a natural next step in the war on bezels we've witnessed over the past six months, freeing up more display space for the things that matter with only a minimal impact on usability.
Such a feature, which surely makes too much sense to not arrive in either the upcoming Note 8, or next year's Galaxy S9, would be beneficial in other ways. On an OLED screen, displaying the same thing in the same place for an extended period of time is bad, because it can cause image burn-in — a ghost of, for example, the on-screen keys, might appear in the same spot when you're watching a full-screen movie. This is a characteristic of the way OLED screens age, and is non-reversible.
Eventually, all your Android buttons will be invisible.
In fact, despite Samsung's best efforts to gradually shift the position of the GS8's keys ever so slightly to avoid burn-in, I'm already seeing ghosting around the rectangular shape of the notification bar itself, because that area is always black, and the rest of the screen is always brighter. That's after just two months of use.
A completely buttonless setup would eliminate this problem, allowing the bottom area of the screen to wear more evenly.
If Samsung is successful in bringing this feature to the Note 8 or GS9, it's likely other phone makers would follow suit, particularly as big phone bezels fall further out of fashion. Even if you're not using OLED, the aesthetic and functional benefits remain.
It's taken a long time for the majority of Android phone makers to ditch physical and capacitive buttons, with only a few holdouts remaining as of mid-2017. So could the next evolution take us from virtual keys to entirely invisible keys? I'd say there's a very good chance indeed.
Reader comments
I kind of found this comical seeing that BlackBerry 10 omitted any physical buttons or spaces with BlackBerry 10 on the Z10 in 2013. If anyone else with Android can get those swipe features in play natively perhaps it will be "revolutionary." I am well aware as a long time BlackBerry user the lack of app development doomed BlackBerry 10 but EVERY other native option of messaging, (peek and flow) HUB, sharing, etc I still find BlackBerry 10 superior than Android and consistently hitting the home button or back or recent on my S7 Edge. ( I have a DTEK50 as well) Once one got used to native BlackBerry 10 swiping it really was efficient. (I still have and use here and there my Z10, Z30, Passport and Classic)
I sure do miss BB10 and my Z10 for all the reasons you mentioned. I had the Passport too. But, IMO, BB10 on an all touch device was really awesome and amazing for me.
Gosh how I miss my N9.
No buttons, be it pysical, software or pressure sensitive ones. Just a few simple gestures to navigate through the entire OS. That was such a joy to use.
BlackBerry 10 navigation was far, far, far superior to any other mainstream operating system for mobile devices. It still remains so today. The peek and flow concept was absolutely fantastic. Fast, fluid, and precise. Unfortunately the OS itself was doomed to failure because of lack of app support but usability is still miles ahead of both Android and iOS today. In fact, I just recently has the privilege of picking up my old Z10 again and it still feels years ahead of Android and iOS when it comes to usability. I am long moved on to Android and iOS as well, but as far as navigation goes I have no problem saying to both Android and iOS "welcome to 2012".
The notification bar is always black? I'm reading this article on an S8+, and the bar is Android Central green.
Depends on the app, but until the most recent update (the one that added the ability to hide softkeys) most apps were black, regardless of your color preference. Latest update made it a bit more aggressive when it comes to enforcing your color prefs.
interesting article/topic! when i first heard they were removing the physical buttons on the S8, i said i wouldn't buy one...then i started to hear more about how they work/look/feel, and ended up pre-ordering an S8+. after having the phone for 4 months now, i have to say i don't really think about it. only time i miss the physical button is when i'm in the car and using car mode and want to hit the home button to go back to my car dock app (which automatically becomes my "home" screen when driving). it was easiest before, when i could feel where the physical home button was without even having to look at the phone...now i just have to glance to know where to tap....BUT at least Samsung has a good car mode on this phone whereby it makes all the buttons about 5x bigger automatically!...so that helps.
As long as they have a back button function there in SOME form.
One of several things that makes Android more refined and easier to use than IOS,
(in IOS the back function is so inconsistent that I often find myself going to Home and restarting the app in order to get back)
Why so at three pressure sensitive areas? The iPhone already has a full screen with pressure sensitive areas.