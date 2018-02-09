No matter how you place in the Games this year, Samsung is sending Olympians home with gold.

Just in time for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to get started in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Samsung offered me a look at the special version of the Note 8 being handed out to the participants this year. Take a quick look!

For those who already own a Note 8, the big things you're missing out on here are the white backing with matching S-Pen, a nice silver band around the outside, and the Olympic Games branding all over the phone and UI. The special theme Samsung made for this phone is exclusive, but similar to many of the themes you can find in the Samsung store already.

It's a nice $1000 souvenir for those participating in the Olympic Games this year, and a fun way to make sure your phone stands out in a crowd. Unless, or course, it's a crowd of other Olympians.