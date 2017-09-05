It depends on just who you ask.
So we're going to be able to buy the Note 8 or the LG V30 (or both) soon. They have more in common than being the "luxury" model from the companies who make them: they are both launching with Android Nougat instead of Oreo. How much does this really matter, and to whom?
These two phones are important to the companies selling them, the people who will be buying them, and to the Android ecosystem as a whole. And more often than not, these three different groups of things don't have the same goals or needs. And that's important when talking about what it means to launch with an older version of Android.
For the Android Platform
We'll start with the Android ecosystem here because it's the easiest to talk about. It matters.
Android, like every other computing platform, exists and prospers because of the companies and people building applications that run on the platform. When developers stop spending time and resources to make third-party apps, even the best platform can die off. We've seen this happen with Windows on mobile. Most anyone who has used a Windows phone will tell you it was a great product or at least a great starting point for something bigger. Because developers weren't there, sales never took off and Microsoft has had to halt the platform while they reimagine it. When it returns, the same thing might happen if the apps people want and need aren't available.
Developers want as many people as possible using their app.
For Google — which is Android's caretaker — phones not running the newest version that can take advantage of the newest features is not an ideal situation. Developers build apps that appeal to the largest number of users, and an app that only 3% of the total user base can use isn't it. Developers can either target the version with the most users, work to provide multiple copies of their apps or build apps in a way to work on both the new and the old, or go for that 3% of users with the new version. We all know what happens, and new apps launch without new Android feature support and don't get updated to use them until there are enough users to justify it (if they get updated at all).
Compare this to iOS, where thousands of apps are ready the minute a new version is released and the rest soon follow. Google could force developers to update within a certain period, but that would drive developers away because phones just aren't running the latest version. And by not forcing them to do it, developers just aren't. It's a catch-22 and there is no way to fix it, other than getting the companies who build phones to ship with the latest version as well as update older models on day one.
For the users
For you and me, a new phone launching with Nougat doesn't matter much at all. And it won't for a while.
This isn't universal. Regular readers of Android Central may be enthusiasts who feel that they need to have the latest version of Android for one reason or another. I'm one of them, and you might be, too. But for the user base as a whole, a phone running Android Oreo will still be downloading and installing apps without any of the latest features because developers aren't incorporating them yet. See the 3% circle above.
More: Android Oreo will look like Android Nougat for almost everyone
Features built into Android are a little different, but once a manufacturer makes its changes to Android many, if not most, of them aren't visible or recognizable. And some have been there for a while because manufacturers have added them already. If you buy a Note 8 or a V30 today, you just won't miss much from Oreo until the Galaxy S7 sees a platform update. That's when there will be enough users for developers to justify targeting Oreo. The few apps that take advantage of things like the Autofill API or emojis and fonts as app resources instead of system resources will be a treat for the few people who get to use them, but there will be no big shift towards building out those apps for a while.
This situation is getting better than it used to, and in a few years, it might be more important for a phone to launch with the latest version when it comes to the user experience. But right now, it's not.
For the manufacturers
It matters and it doesn't matter. For the companies making Android phones, a new version means a lot of new work. And it's more than just spending time and money to update their software for Android Oreo.
Samsung and LG want to build phones we want to buy. That's the core philosophy of their mobile divisions and every company's mobile division. That means they want the software on their latest phone to be well-tested in the field and as bug-free as possible. Because Google's timeline might not match up with theirs, that means shipping the latest version may be risky. Android is getting pretty good about shipping new releases without critical bugs, but when you add an entirely new layer of complexity to the picture it becomes a risk not worth taking. In this case, using last year's version of Android doesn't matter too much.
Companies making these phones have to make a phone everyone loves and that's hard.
The marketing department might not feel the same way, though. There's one big issue that is hard to work around when the Note 8 or V30 launches with Nougat — when to push out updates for them, as well as the Galaxy S8 and G6.
Users who paid the extra money to buy the premium model aren't going to be happy if they are seeing other phones getting an update before they are. Users who bought the high-selling consumer model can feel like they have been waiting longer and should be first. Samsung and LG want both camps to be happy with the brand and purchase from them the next time, so this can get dicey. Most folks buying phones aren't going to be concerned, but the most vocal folks are and balancing resources to satisfy everyone becomes part of the update process. Because of the release cycle for the Note and V series, this becomes a thing every year.
But does it really matter?
Nope.
You and I shouldn't be concerned with the trials and troubles billion-dollar companies go through to make phones. All we should care about is feeling like we got our money's worth when we buy them.
Worry about what you like and not a company's bottom line.
People buying the V30 or Note 8 will be able to take advantage of all the features built into either and will have their choice of a million plus apps to install from Google Play. By the time we need to have a newer version of Android to use the apps we really want, it will be there. And in the meantime, most of what's new isn't going to be missed by anyone buying.
And for those that will miss it, Google has a phone coming every autumn for you.
Reader comments
I agree if you like the phone go for it regardless of what it's running!
That is crazy, maybe you say this because you are a android user and besides googles niche phones, you dont have a choice.
It shouldn't matter.
TL'DR some of this, but as long as the OEM's promise not to screw up their own apps and settings with the change to Oreo, and it doesn't take a ridiculously long time for every owner, I guess it's alright.
It does on the face of it seem they were stockpiling for a launch date, but they should be ready all the same for Oreo. It is slightly disappointing
If I ever get a Note 8 it will be a bit later so it may ship with O then. I think I would actually prefer the V30 but we never got any V's in the UK so I wouldn't mind a Note 8 at a fairer price point.
For those who preordered I would enjoy the device and by some real Oreos with good coffee.
One thing I've noticed over the years and something to take into consideration is... some Android OEM's feel that providing TWO big O/S upgrades is "Good Enough" for their phones. So if a phone is shipped with the latest version of Android then you can pretty much expect at least a couple of big upgrades. However, if it doesn't come with the latest version... then when it does arrive a few weeks or months later, that's considered O/S Upgrade #1. So in a way it kind of does matter sometimes because it means you "may only receive" one more additional O/S upgrade. And even if two years hadn't passed yet... how many times have customers been told by their OEM their phone would received another upgrade only have things drag on and on for months and then later scrapped?
Lol. Still can't tell the difference between lollipop, marshmallow and Nouget so I couldn't care less.
Android updates are becoming like iOS updates.
Wrong. Only if you have a Pixel. Otherwise enjoy Oreo after it comes to your Samsung N9 or LG G7. iOS has everyone beat with updates.
Performance wise it matters. I mean isn't the whole reason for updates to have better performance?
Security and features as well. I never notice any performance increases
Doze mode was a nice performance improvement and they made it even more robust
Then why do so many phones run like **** after major updates?
Reset or clear cache partition
Doesn't matter to me. Samsung's UI is more feature rich then stock anyway. A lot of which like PIP that's coming to Android O is already on Samsung's and LG. And sometimes Androids version ruins a feature like when Android N finally got split screen. It took away the ability to resize the screen in landscape mode on the S7 edge. Good thing Samsung brought it back with the S8+.
Are you sure they have pip? There take on it isn't the same as Oreo . Or am I wrong.
As far as I know Samsung has had windowed apps since at least the Note 3.
Up until this week (don't ask me why the change I really don't know) I would have said that it was very important to have the latest. Now I think it all depends on what the OEM adds to the platform.
I've always been a stock Android kind of guy basically because OEM skins were (and sometimes still are) just aweful no matter what features they added. But since OEMs are doing better and better with their software, they're now pretty much either making their own version of Android but with their in-house features. So if they already have the new Android features, whether they come from Android itself or they make their own version of them, or they are making their own set of features that Android will eventually add to its core (like multi-window for example) that suits me just fine.
See, for example, until last weekend, I had a problem with the S8 being on 7.0 while my Pixel is now on 8.0. But truth be told 7.1, 7.1.1, 7.1.2 or even 8.0 won't bring much to the table on a Galaxy phone. So as long as there are security patches, then no I don't think it matters. What matters is ultimately is useability. If an Android feature becomes a necessity for useability, then a software update has to be pushed out ASAP by OEMs. But other than that, I don't think it matters anymore for most OEMs. I'm not saying they shouldn't update a phone to major versions mind you. Just that even if the update comes months later, that's just fine as long as your phone remains 100% on par with the latest version of Android.
When using an OEM though, what remains absolutely necessary are OEM feature updates for at least 2 years. For instance, the fact that the S7 still doesn't have the 'Samsung Experience' is unacceptable. The whole thing was released 1 year after the S7 was released and 6 months later it's still not available. Nor is Bixby... I know very few actually want Bixby but we're talking principle here ;)
That said, for OEMs that do less customization with Android, like Lenovo with Motorola, then yes it is important. Because their basically stock. So if they're not adding functionnalities (and I'm not talking about the very cool but forgettable Moto Gestures or modular dependant functionnalities) then they need to get updating and fast because then the upstream of Android is where they get their new features.
Latest and greatest.
LATEST AND GREATEST!!!!
Hurrah
I agree. Thankfully, you can generally use most, if not all of your apps if you are just one update behind.
I personally never cared. As long as I gotten security updates, that mattered more. Most of the .1 upgrades are cleanup. I usually slight care when it's a big firmware update, but even then it's not like the world ended. LOL
7.1 got icon menus!
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Agreed. As long as they do on time monthly security updates .. I'm not really on edge about major version updates. Security is much more important than slidy bits and icons.
No - it won't deter me from buying a new phone - whatever the model...
Now - updates (operating systems and security patches) and how they are handled after the sale - have a bigger impact on me.
People are doing more and more - personal - and - professional - activities on their phone today. From managing their money - banking accounts to communicating business actions etc. to warrant a firm commitment to security. And I feel that commitment should be there. That includes prompt OS updates...
> V30 won't have Oreo at launch, but does it really matter?
Absolutely. If it doesn't launch with Oreo, then it won't have Project Treble which means good luck with more passing beyond Android P.
Project Treble makes Android like Windows where you can keep installing upgrades straight from ROMs without hacks. It's all the difference between getting more than 2 years from your $1000 device.
You're a clueless writer, doing a disservice to your readers.
Who really keeps a phone as a daily driver longer than 2 years? You act like the next version of Android makes the previous version inferior and that's just not true.
Honestly, a good amount of normal people do for a host of reasons. My dad has had his phone for slightly over 2 years and has no intention on changing it. It's just fine. It isn't failing or falling apart.
My sister had her phone for way over 2 years. She only changed it because it didn't work with her carrier switch, and also that the battery was failing.
I have a step son with a Samsung s4. He won't give it up for the life of him. He told me I would have to pry it off of his dead hands! Yikes! I showed him my s8+ and said too big & very expensive!
Sounds like the new talk isn't birds and bees but security. I hope he doesn't do much on it since he's risking becoming part of a nice fat botnet. :( Show him a Sony compact model and get him off that old 4.4.x handset.
Haha, that's interesting. My sister had the same phone. Got her a S7 Edge and she likes it even though it is big because she really needs that battery life.
~50% of Android phones are <5.0 Lollipop - those are all at least ~3 years old. Step out of your bubble @BB_Bmore
Call me crazy but nothing on my oreo device stands out against my nougat device. Most of the features on oreo are already there from the manufacturer on my nougat device. Google has been adding features to Android that manufacturers like Samsung and LG have had on their devices for years.
This article is exactly why Android is all jacked up. You write a article justifying the terrible fragmentation of the Android OS ecosystem.. there are no positives to this at all, and you failed to remember that all to often phones just dont get the update at all.
You get vague promises, you get old software with features of more security, offer more speed, new features...yes who needs these.
I guess if you had another view point then you couldnt be a android phone...heck everything about android is borked, you still dont have a imessage type deal natively, some features are exclusive to one brand of android phone, bloatware has gotten a tiny bit better.
While apple, atleast 4 generations of iphones get updates(7s,7,6s,6, and 5 series)..android you would be lucky if your current phone gets it, imessage, no bloatware, no wonder the iphone outsells the only real android manufacturer who matters (samsung) every year... it obviously does not outsell all android phones.. something like 30 may come out a year, and thats probably on the low side.
But articles like this, and appologetic fans like you all, are why android will be about quantity, and not quality..... and will be a big fragmented mess in every sense of the word.
I am very happy with the way both iOS and Android are at the moment. Think of it as a dictatorship vs democracy. Whereas Apple is the dictator, telling everyone "this is what you need, and this is what we will allow you to do." It obviously works, as people chose to stick with the same experience and constant guidance from Apple. There's nothing wrong with that as some people choose not to bother with the intracacies of the Android life.
Jump over to Android, where manufacturers and end-users have the freedom of expression. They can make suggestions on what works for specific interest groups. As a user, I can do a ton of things to my device to make it look and perform the way I want. Manufacturers can make niche devices such as Samsung S8 Active, or the LG V30, or a budget phone.
Android isn't perfect and yes, it is indeed fragmented. But currently, I'm not interested in Apple telling me what my experience should or should not be.
No, in the case of these two devices they were in development, manufacturing, boxing and shipping while Oreo was being developed. I wouldn't expect them to have an OS that was finalized just weeks before the phones hit the shelves. There should certainly be a commitment to upgrade them ASAP.
The issue is phones that are currently shipping that don't even have Nougat, and likely won't ever see that. That's like shipping a PC with Window 8 or RT today.
it definitely matters if one is counting how many major Android releases your phone gets updated to during it's lifetime.
I'm not looking to get a new phone tomorrow, but if certain phones, like the S8 go below a certain price threshold, I will move on them.
That said, I would like to hold out for Oreo specifically for its promise of easier and more top-down updates going forward. I still don't quite grasp how this would look going forward, but I was definitely freaked out by the number of former flagship phones like the Priv that were more or less abandoned by their makers on a lesser build of Android because of what sounds like a huge amount of resources for such "old" devices to get them working on newer versions of the OS. If you think about it, the state of affairs with update encourages people to stick with big phone makers and flagships rather than the phone that is right for them.
TL;DR - I'm hoping Oreo will future-proof devices going forward from carrier/manufacturer disinterest.
I don't care about software updates, the only thing that matter to me are security patches. Unfortunately, where I live the only way to get those is to get a Samsung device (not a fan of the design) or pay exorbitant prices to get a Pixel (we're talking upwards of a 1000$ for a regular, 32gb pixel, not the XL)
There are some nasty people in here.
You can state your opinion without hating the writer or anyone that disagrees with you. Just don't get the hate and nastiness.
I don't care at all. All I care about are security updates to fix bugs which are being actively exploited by identity thieves.
If anything I would rather not be on the newest OS though. It is usually more buggy and as is the case with Oreo we now get annoying persistent notifications for stuff we know is running and Google continues to burn our eyes out with whitening of the OS each update.
It really doesn't matter if you are one version behind, there isn't that much difference between them. However, just as a matter of principle, if you are expected to pay today's premium high end prices then the phone should have the latest version. Or, at least a promise of a speedy update. What really happens, of course, is that carriers delay the update for months. Either way, not having the latest Abdroid version has never stopped my from buying a phone, it is the phone's specs that really matter.
No, not really.
No matter what platform there running these are two of the best releases thus far. I would choose either or! There both great offerings!