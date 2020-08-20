VPN usage has skyrocketed in recent years, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune for some added security and privacy. In fact, NordVPN's latest deal offers a huge 68% savings on its two-year subscription which drops the monthly equivalent cost to just $3.71. Billed upfront at $89, you're saving close to $200 on the two-year plan versus the regular month-to-month cost for that period of time making this one of the best VPN deals out there.

VPNs have gone mainstream so you've probably heard a lot about them of late, and for good reason. They enable you to keep your private information private, feel safe in the knowledge that your device's security is intact, and get around geographical barriers that otherwise restrict online content.

NordVPN offers a secure, fast, and anonymous browsing experience. It uses military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, DNS Leak Protection, and keeps no logs about user activity so you surf anonymously. NordVPN is also speedy and has an unlimited bandwidth so there's no data cap to worry about. In terms of coverage, NordVPN has one of the highest server counts meaning you're more likely to get a fast and reliable connection. There are 5,000+ servers in NordVPN's network spread across 58 countries. It's also got a large set of additional features like Double VPN, P2P-dedicated servers, automatic kill switch, and much more.

It works on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows, so you can protect whatever devices you use most. There's also support for Linux and Android TV, as well as browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. Your subscription allows you to have 6 devices protected simultaneously and you can even use NordVPN with your router to protect all of the devices in your home while using up only one of those slots. Check out our NordVPN review for a more in-depth look at its pros and cons. We also named it on our list of the best VPNs of 2020.

NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free. If you don't want to commit to the two-year plan, there is a slight saving on the six-month plan, though you're not benefiting from the current special pricing by going for that option.

