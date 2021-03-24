One of the most popular ways to use the best VPNs , aside from ensuring your privacy and security, is to unblock region restrictions on streaming platforms like Netflix. NordVPN strikes the balance between these top features making it a powerful option when it comes to unblocking Netflix.

Using a Netflix VPN allows you to appear to be somewhere you're not, thanks to bouncing your signal through a secure server elsewhere. This allows you to access the various geographical libraries of Netflix as you please. But Netflix does block this attempt by VPNs which is why only the better services still work. So is NordVPN one of those options that will let you unblock Netflix?

Why does Netflix block you? This is based on licenses bought for a particular show or movie to be shown in that region or country. Since pricing varies by place, Netflix is still limited by frankly dated region-based licensing deals. But there is a way around this by using a VPN.

While streaming on Netflix can be a wonderful experience, with that clever buffering that has 4K and HDR quality video up and running with immersive Dolby Atmos sound near right away, it's not always so easy. Netflix, like many other streaming services, does restrict access to content based on your location.

Does NordVPN unblock Netflix?

The short answer here is, yes. NordVPN does unblock Netflix. We've found this to be the case in our extensive testing and re-testing of NordVPN which has been going on for years now.

This not only means you can access your favorite shows while abroad, which would otherwise be geo-restricted, but you also have access to other countries' local libraries.

In our testing, NordVPN was able to unblock geo-restricted Netflix content from the likes of the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and plenty more worldwide. The point is that not just one or two NordVPN servers get you in on Netflix content from elsewhere, but that they pretty much all do. So no matter what Netflix library you're trying to access, you can use NordVPN.

How does NordVPN help with Netflix?

One of the very helpful features of NordVPN specifically is its number of servers which, at last count, was over 5,000 dotted across more than 60 countries. That means not only local access wherever you end up traveling but also fast speeds as you can be physically closer to a server.

In some instances, there can be issues with bandwidth throttling, which slows down your connection and ultimately means lower quality Netflix streaming. That's not to mention DDoS attacks which could totally cripple your connection. These aren't as much of an issue with NordVPN meaning you should be able to get good speeds with minimal buffering from Netflix.

Is NordVPN for Netflix unblocking legal?

VPN use is legal in most countries across the world but there are a few places where VPNs are actively blocked, like in China, Iran, Turkey, and Russia. However, even in most of these countries, the blocking doesn't mean they're actually illegal, or at the very least there are very few examples of legal action being taken anywhere.

How does this apply to Netflix which blocks VPN usage? The streaming giant says VPN use is against its terms and conditions:

"You also agree not to circumvent, remove, alter, deactivate, degrade or thwart any of the content protections in the Netflix service; use any robot, spider, scraper, or other automated means to access the Netflix service... We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use or are engaged in illegal or fraudulent use of the service."

So Netflix will try to block VPN use but, of course, if your VPN is good enough then Netflix won't know you're using it, let alone know who you are or anything about you. With NordVPN constantly adding new servers, it's basically an endless game of whack-a-mole for Netflix to try and block them all.

How to use NordVPN to unblock Netflix

The first step to Netflix viewing freedom is to sign up for your NordVPN account. Download the app, install and connect to a server location of your choice. So if you want U.S. Netflix, you might want to connect to a server in Washington, or California for example – whichever is closest to you, in most cases, can be faster.

Then you simply open Netflix on the same device and it will think you're in that location and display all its content accordingly. The great thing about NordVPN is that it offers 24/7 customer service live chat support. So if you're struggling in any way you can just ask for help and they'll get you up and running with the Netflix movie or show you're after quickly and easily.