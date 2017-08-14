Students and teachers are heading back to school, and beyond the normal textbooks, pencils, and backpacks, going back to school also requires some tech to help keep organized and on track. If you haven't already, make sure you check out our Back-To-School Gift Guide for gift ideas for your friends and family. In the meantime, we're going to make this season a little easier and hopefully more fun for one student and one teacher in our community! We are giving away TWO prizes, each with a Samsung Chromebook Plus and a OnePlus Travel Messenger Bag!
We're hoping to award these to one student and one teacher, so head down to the contest below and nominate someone to win! (Yes, it can be yourself if you're a student or teacher.)
THE PRIZE: TWO Android Central readers will be taking home a new 12.3-inch Samsung Chromebook Plus and a OnePlus Travel Messenger Bag!
THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.
The giveaway is open until September 4, 2017, and the winner will be announced right here after the closing date. Good luck!
Are you a Student or Teacher? Enter to win a Chromebook from Android Central!
Reader comments
I nominate my son Jacob Gallagher as he is entering the 5th grade and can start bringing Chromebooks to school :)
I nominate my wife! She's not a member of the site but she just started going back to school to better our lives!
I nominate my wife, she is a high school teacher, and they are moving to integrating Chromebooks in the classroom more so this would be awesome for her to be able to have one at home to use as well.
I will nominate my mother, was a teacher for about 30 years, I am not a regular student but this will help me because it's even more powerful that my actual laptop :P
I nominate my son, so that he'll have a computer to do his homework
I nominate myself! Haha. I work at Hope College in West Michigan, and only have a work-issued laptop. Having another portable computer for home use would be fantastic!
i nominate my wife, she's a teacher
I nominate my brother, who has a son on High School, and is short on cash at the moment. His son is a straight A's student, but has to stay in the library after school sometimes to finish his projects. A Chromebook would help him get those projects done at home instead ☺️.
I nominate my brother,currently studying b.tech
I nominate my best friend Biel. He is a teacher 😉
I nominate my gf, so she can get a new laptop and does not have to curse her current (prehistoric) one anymore :p
i nominate myself because i do not own any portable device to work with and i am entering university this year :))
i nominate myself as a part-time teacher AND a student