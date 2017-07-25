Nokia 8 will be unveiled in London on August 16.

Nokia's re-entry into the world of smartphones via HMD Global saw the brand focus on the budget segment, but the manufacturer's first flagship running Android will be unveiled next month. As noted by The Verge, HMD Global is sending out media invites for a launch event in London on August 16, where it will unveil its flagship device — the Nokia 8.

Based on recent leaks, the Nokia 8 will feature dual 13MP cameras at the back with Carl Zeiss optics, along with a 5.3-inch QHD display, snapdragon 835, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB storage. The phone is likely to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The Nokia 8 will be offered in at least three color options — blue, silver, and gold. Leaked renders show off a design aesthetic similar to Lumias of old, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button, capacitive navigation keys, and generous bezels. The phone is rumored to cost in the vicinity of $600, and with the launch just over two weeks away, we should know more soon.

Who's looking forward to the Nokia 8?