Nokia's long-awaited Android devices will land in India on June 13.
HMD Global has sent out invites to the Indian media for a launch event on June 13, where the manufacturer is likely to roll out the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in the country. HMD Global's VP for the Indian market Ajey Mehta revealed earlier this year that the phones will be launching in the month of June, with Foxconn locally assembling the devices.
We'll know more about pricing and availability at the launch event, but HMD Global has reiterated that the devices will be sold both offline and online, and that they will be affordable. All three phones will also offer dual-SIM and VoLTE support.
Reader comments
Can't wait. Hope to see the best hardware supported by awesome, near stock software at affordable price segments.
Lol ull be disappointed with both hardware & software. Software is nothing close to stock android & looks like a Chinese UI. The blackberry keyone is what is a real comeback phone looks like.
Wow. Adding this to the getting-very-long list of phones I might want.
Probablity of Nokia phones releasing in the US or Canada is less I guess. :(
Whoop
Nokia still the most trusted brand in India for Mobile phones. I hope they will have success although many features like Clearblack, PureView are with Microsoft as part of deal.