Nokia's long-awaited Android devices will land in India on June 13.

HMD Global has sent out invites to the Indian media for a launch event on June 13, where the manufacturer is likely to roll out the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in the country. HMD Global's VP for the Indian market Ajey Mehta revealed earlier this year that the phones will be launching in the month of June, with Foxconn locally assembling the devices.

We'll know more about pricing and availability at the launch event, but HMD Global has reiterated that the devices will be sold both offline and online, and that they will be affordable. All three phones will also offer dual-SIM and VoLTE support.