Software updates have long been one of Android's pain points, but one OEM that's proven to excel in these regards is Nokia. HMD Global is producing some of the best mid-to-low-range Android phones right now, and the company does an excellent job at ensuring the phones it releases are updated to new software versions as quickly as possible. If you have a Nokia phone and are wondering when Oreo is heading your way, keep reading below! Nokia 2

The Nokia 2 first got its taste of 8.0 Oreo on June 20, 2018. The update's initially rolling out to the Nokia 2 through the Nokia Phones Beta Labs, which you can easily sign up for on Nokia's website if you aren't already. Nokia usually pushes its big software updates to all users after about a month or from sharing it with the Beta Labs, so we should expect 8.0 to roll out to all Nokia 2 users at some point in July. Nokia 3

Going a small step up from the Nokia 2, the Nokia 3 is rocking and rolling with Android Oreo as we speak. Nokia first pushed 8.0 to the phone through Beta Labs on February 26, and on April 11, it went live for all users. Nokia 5

Moving right along to the Nokia 5, Nokia released 8.0 to Beta Labs way back on December 12, 2017. A little more than a month later, 8.0 Oreo was made available for all Nokia 5 owners on January 30, 2018. A few months later, Nokia released Android 8.1 Oreo to the Nokia 5 as a full public release on March 28. Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 is was one of the best mid-range phones of 2017, and so far throughout its life, Nokia's done an exceptional job at keeping it up to date with the latest software. Through the Beta Labs program, 8.0 arrived on the phone on December 12, 2017. The public version of 8.0 then followed on January 30, 2018, and March 28 saw the full release of 8.1. Nokia 8