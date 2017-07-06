Nokia is teaming up with Zeiss to deliver the "ultimate imaging experience possible on a smartphone."
Nokia's lengthy collaboration with Zeiss resulted in some of the best cameras in the smartphone segment (RIP Lumia 1020), and that partnership is kicking off once again. HMD Global — the company with the exclusive rights to Nokia's brand name — has announced that it has signed an exclusive partnership with Zeiss to deliver the "ultimate imaging experience possible on a smartphone" and set "new imaging standards within the smartphone industry."
Nokia teamed up with Zeiss over a decade ago, bringing several innovations to this industry, including the first multi-megapixel mobile phone, PureView, and more. By rekindling its partnership, Nokia is looking to once again raise the bar for smartphone cameras:
With a joint ambition to advance the quality of the total imaging experience on smartphones spanning the entire ecosystem from software, services, through to screen quality, and optic design, the partnership will see ZEISS and HMD Global co-develop standard-defining imaging capabilities and will bring the ZEISS brand back to Nokia smartphones.
From Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global:
Collaborating with ZEISS is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers. Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn't just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we're delivering it – co-developed imaging excellence for all.
The Nokia phones that already made their debut this year — the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6 — are aimed at the budget segment, and it looks like the Zeiss optics will be reserved for Nokia's oft-rumored flagship, the Nokia 9. Earlier leaks showed off two dual 13MP cameras at the back, and Nokia alluded the same in a tweet announcing the partnership with Zeiss:
Nokia smartphones to feature ZEISS optics. Together, we look forward to an exciting journey into the future of smartphone imaging. pic.twitter.com/GNWwuMAveK— ZEISS Camera Lenses (@ZEISSLenses) July 6, 2017
It'll certainly be interesting to see what comes out of Nokia's renewed partnership with Zeiss, considering camera quality is a key differentiator in the high-end segment.
Reader comments
So excited for the Nokia p9 or whatever the top flagship will be called. I just hope they deliver! If they can produce camera phones like the Nokia of old on Android they can own this sector.
Agreed.
There won't be any letters in the name. Nokia doesn't do that and the very few times it did, the letter is an N ;)
Nokia N95
Damn, I remembered that thing.
What about the E series, the correct statement would be since it moved to windows phones with its Lumia lines it hasn't been adding Letters to the naming.
I'm not surprised.
Nokia has had a very good relationship with Zeiss over the past decade or so, with great offerings like the 808 PureView, Lumia 1020 and 1520.
While technically the partnership was with Microsoft since the sale, since they're not making phones anymore, it only makes sense to go back to the Nokia brand. I hope that they can do post-processing similar in style to PureView.
Actually the partnership with Microsoft wasnl never signed. They delivered the optics for the 950/950XL because there was already a commitment. But Microsoft never showed any interest in continuing that partnership (hence why no Surface ever came with Zeiss lenses).
Besides, the PureView tech remained in Nokia's hands anyway (as I've said time and again) and such a technology was co-developed with Zeiss. Meaning that if Nokia licensed the tech, another OEM could achieve the same results even without the lenses themselves. So Microsoft had no real advantage anymore.
Basically, we'll see PureView again?
Me want. Seriously, I remembered when if you wanted a superb camera on a phone, you'd go with a Nokia. I want to see it happen again, although the competition is tougher now.
Yeah, pretty much. I'm not sure what happened to the PureView branding since Microsoft did buy the name. I'll have to ask around. But apart from the name, yes, ai expect PureView results (besides, Juha has been back at Nokia for a while now ;D).
Awesome!
Now's also a good time to perhaps make that camera app a little easier to operate. I tried the Nokia 5 and that could definitely use some refinement to the app.
Microsoft continued to use the PureView name on the 950/950xl but now that Lumia have ended I'm not sure if Microsoft or Nokia still have the rights to the name. I'm pretty certain Nokia still own the actual technology and patents behind the name though.
Game over for all the other smartphone cams!!!! Google Pixel? Not even a chance
When is this Nokia 9 coming out? They made the best phones back in the day.
I've got my eyes on this for sure. Can't wait to see what they bring.
Anxiously awaiting this phone. 3 more payments and my pixel goes up for sale never to look back! Been a nightmare since day one and 3 phones later
I hate to tell you "I told you so" but... Wait, no I don't. I told you! ;)
Does any other phone brand carry so much good will as Nokia? A lot of it may be nostalgia, but is there anyone who doesn't want the N8/9 whatever it is called to be brilliant? I loved my Lumia 1020, as well as the many previous Nokias I've owned, and if this one can pack in decent audio along with a camera that is true to their legacy then I would be very very interested. I just wish they would offer one in a polycarbonate body - so practical and I loved the look and the feel of the 1020. It'll be glass or metal though, sadly.
I hear you on the polycarbonate body. I really miss high-quality poly (specifically Nokia or Motorola-grade poly - no one else made plastic look and feel as good as those two manufacturers). It's easily the best phone chassis material.
Great news to wake up to! I've always rooted for Nokia!
Thank god.. Came to android off a lumia icon. Got the Verizon stylo 2. Phone is all good works great and snappy, camera way I mean way sucks. Was fixing to drop a few bucks for the lg v10 for the better camera but ill stick with the stylo 2 now till the Nokia release. Those pure view cameras will spoil you in a hurry and I want another one. Quoting " there is a god " looking up right now... Lol
If anyone can shake things up, it's Nokia. C'mon, Nokia, put the hurt on Samsung! We need some disruption in this market - it'll be better for everyone, Samsung included.
Man the 1520 took arguably some of the BEST low light RAW images. It was 2 years ahead of any S7 or iPhone 7 images. Nokia always did what they do the best IMO. Now I'm torn looking forward to this or the the Note 8. Ugh.