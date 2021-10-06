What you need to know The Nokia T20 is a 10.4-inch, 2K Android tablet with a 8,200mAh battery.

This is the second Nokia-branded tablet, after the Nokia N1 in 2015.

It has the budget Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

It will ship with Android 11, with two planned OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Nokia T20 will ship on November 17 in the US, costing $249.99 for the Wi-Fi version.

When it comes to buying a cheap Android tablet, you really have three options right now: the Galaxy Tab A series, an Amazon Fire tablet, or a Lenovo Tab M series. Today, Nokia announced the Nokia T20, an affordable 10-inch tablet set to take them all on. At 10.4-inches, the Nokia T20 has solid resolution (1200x2000) with 400 nits of brightness and a reasonable weight of about a pound, making it easy enough to hold for long streaming binges. Its 8200mAh battery is supposed to last 14 hours of regular use or "7 hours of conference calls" if you use it for work. With an iP52 rating, it'll handle some light drips, but you should generally keep it inside and away from glasses of water.