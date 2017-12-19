The Nokia 9 is shaping up to be a very modest improvement over the Nokia 8.

The Nokia 8 was Nokia's flagship phone for 2017, and while it's a commendable device, there are certain areas where we'd like to see improvements on for its successor. The Nokia 9 recently passed through the FCC with many of its specifications on full display, and it's, unfortunately, a mixed bag of old and new.

Starting off with the improvements, the 5.5-inch OLED display on the Nokia 9 should offer more vivid colors and deeper blacks compared to the Nokia 8's IPS panel and the battery has been increased from 3,090 mAh up to 3,250 mAh. There are dual cameras on the back once again, and while the resolutions are slightly lower on the Nokia 9 with a 12MP and 13MP sensor, megapixel count isn't the end all be all when it comes to image/video quality. Also, just like the Nokia 8, there will be 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage with an option to expand it via a microSD card.

The absence of the Snapdragon 845 is a shame.

Looking at the front-facing camera, the Nokia 9 is said to ship with a 5MP sensor. That's not necessarily bad, but it is an interesting change when you consider that the Nokia 8 has a 13MP one.

In addition to this, the Nokia 9 also appears to be using the Snapdragon 835. This is the same processor found on the Nokia 8, and while the 835 isn't slow by any stretch of the imagination, it is disappointing that Nokia's opting for it over the Snapdragon 845. Nokia could be choosing to go this route as a way to cut down on costs or to ship the phone out as early as possible, but in any case, it's a shame none of the 845's many advantages will find their way on Nokia's latest.

With these specifications in tow, what are your early impressions of the Nokia 9?

