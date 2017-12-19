The Nokia 9 is shaping up to be a very modest improvement over the Nokia 8.
The Nokia 8 was Nokia's flagship phone for 2017, and while it's a commendable device, there are certain areas where we'd like to see improvements on for its successor. The Nokia 9 recently passed through the FCC with many of its specifications on full display, and it's, unfortunately, a mixed bag of old and new.
Starting off with the improvements, the 5.5-inch OLED display on the Nokia 9 should offer more vivid colors and deeper blacks compared to the Nokia 8's IPS panel and the battery has been increased from 3,090 mAh up to 3,250 mAh. There are dual cameras on the back once again, and while the resolutions are slightly lower on the Nokia 9 with a 12MP and 13MP sensor, megapixel count isn't the end all be all when it comes to image/video quality. Also, just like the Nokia 8, there will be 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage with an option to expand it via a microSD card.
The absence of the Snapdragon 845 is a shame.
Looking at the front-facing camera, the Nokia 9 is said to ship with a 5MP sensor. That's not necessarily bad, but it is an interesting change when you consider that the Nokia 8 has a 13MP one.
In addition to this, the Nokia 9 also appears to be using the Snapdragon 835. This is the same processor found on the Nokia 8, and while the 835 isn't slow by any stretch of the imagination, it is disappointing that Nokia's opting for it over the Snapdragon 845. Nokia could be choosing to go this route as a way to cut down on costs or to ship the phone out as early as possible, but in any case, it's a shame none of the 845's many advantages will find their way on Nokia's latest.
With these specifications in tow, what are your early impressions of the Nokia 9?
Reader comments
This is not the Nokia 9 we are looking for.
This is an early 2017 spec device to be delivered early 2018. Really not good enough and they're not living up to Nokia's rich heritage of innovation
BlackBerry users can relate...
It as usual, try to take up market share and perhaps aims for the cheap market like India.
I would think that Android Central would know that a phone development cycle is 9-12 months. There's no way the 845 was ready for this phone at this time.
But hey, they've got to complain about something!
Well when you see who wrote the article you shouldn't be surprised.
True.
It does seem that this website has taken a position on hardware that is either less forgiving, or less neutral. I am not sure which it is yet.
Was all psyched for this device as they have certainly waited long enough to release it after some of the hype on the other forums. Judging by this or going off this alone looks like I may pass on this one. Why go backwards on the specs just to get something out when in 2018 people will be looking for the latest and greatest.
Unfortunately this does not look to be it. Especially after waiting this long . They are going to be playing catch up in 2018 that's for sure. Unless they follow it up shortly after release with something running the 845
I just remember how great the Moto X and 2nd gen X we're with "sub par" specs. Really two of the best all time Android phones.
Tbh phones are really the same now a days the difference is the softward/ui bundled with them for me the xz premium is my phone of the year fast, good camera, good sound esp after orio update great screen and more but the best selling is and will be the Samsung phones for the next few years anyway I don't see anyone taking over them just yet they are the new cool.
I am sick and tired of camera bumps. NO excuse anymore.
Kinda reminds me of the release of the LG G6. They used the 821 processer which I think hurt it's sales. Now Nokia is doing the same thing with the 835 processer. One release 2017 835 then 2018 release 835 processer. They should have waited for the 845. Consumer's desire the latest. I guess Nokia didn't learn from the G6's early release! Yikes! They all steal from each other why not learn from each other!
It is a Chinese way to dominate the market, with their junk.