New renders give us an early look at HMD Global's upcoming flagship.
The Nokia 8 is now up for sale in Europe and India, but it looks like HMD Global is working on another high-end flagship dubbed the Nokia 9. The render comes by way of OnLeaks, and given the leaker's track record, it's fair to assume this is what the Nokia 9 will end up looking like.
The renders are based on factory CAD blueprints, and show off the Nokia 9 from all angles, revealing a curved display and dual cameras at the back. Unlike the Nokia 8, which has a home button up front, the Nokia 9 has a fingerprint sensor located just underneath the camera sensor at the back.
Based on the renders, it looks like Nokia is emulating the likes of the Mi 6, HTC U11 and the Pixel 2 in ditching the 3.5mm jack. The omission of a headphone jack is unfortunate, but at this point it looks like more and more manufacturers are willing to do away with the analog port. Thankfully, there are a few options available if you're looking to plug in your wired headphones, like the LG V30.
Rumored specs of the Nokia 9 suggest we'll see a 5.5-inch QHD display with minimal bezels, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone has dimensions of 140.9 x 72.9 x 7.5mm, with the area around the camera sensor going up to 8.9mm.
What do you guys think of the Nokia 9 based on the leaked renders?
Reader comments
Can someone please explain to me why these manufacturers are ditching the 3.5 port again.
Their excuse is this " We are saving more space for things that are more important " others would like to say " We are courageous enough to do so because WE ARE APPLE"
The real reason is saving more money by avoiding the costs of adding the headphone jack. Apple wanted to make more money and so the other companies started doing the same
Simple, it costs less money to implement and design, they can then offer you a 3.5 dongle at cost to you. It helps to feed the accessory market.
$€£.
Or as Apple and Google would like you to believe. Courage.
Pretty soon when our devices boot up the screen is going to read "Powered by Android, Inspired by Apple"
Cause Apple was the first to remove the headphone jack right? /s
Nope they weren't. But, Apple influences others. They re a trend setter! Once Apple does something or is rumored to be doing something everyone reacts. Like it or not that's Apple for you!
Latest examples with dual cameras and google reacting by renaming their project Tango to ARCore
I see you love Apple. Ok...
I don't like everything about them but I do acknowledge how much they changed the smartphone from the original iPhone by how it looks and how much you can do with your smartphone compared to others at that time and since then. Heck their designs for their laptops and Mac book pro desktops have also inspired other manufacturers to copy and use better materials. So Apple has contributed a lot to smartphone, tablet market (that did not exist until the iPad) and desktop /laptop market.
Google article to read if care /curious. Written back in 2012.
Why the iPhone Was Truly a Disruptive Product
http://mashable.com/2012/06/29/iphone-turns-5-op-ed/#DPKXoc5PYiqY
He doesn't have to love Apple to state facts. What Apple does..others follow.
Otherwise, Nice looking phone. Too bad we are going to have to wait until 2018 instead of the rumored by the end of 2017 to get one of these. Then I am sure by that time the entire phone specs will have to be changed. If this phone is not released until 2018 who is going to want a phone with and old processor when the 845(Or whatever the next one is going to be called) and it will be used to power the next Samsung devices first
Yet another phone I'll never buy...my choices get easier and easier
RIP Jack
Long live huge design fails with camera humps lol. Another Apple trend set I guess?? Haha
Wasn't that the best thing about Android was options like micro SD card and removable batteries. Well it was supposed to open ended. I guess Apple had it right all along.
Yep exactly
Android's openness is the reason why you can choose to buy another manufacturer's phone if this one doesn't meet your criteria. You're not stuck with just one vendor.
Making sense has no place around here.
Barf. That's not a Nokia. Nokia designs amazing phones like the Lumias, this just looks like another run off the mill phone. Nokia needs to do something different, like flagship specs in a sub 5 inch phone for ppl that don't want a giant phone. 4.7in will always be the sweet spot