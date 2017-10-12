New renders give us an early look at HMD Global's upcoming flagship.

The Nokia 8 is now up for sale in Europe and India, but it looks like HMD Global is working on another high-end flagship dubbed the Nokia 9. The render comes by way of OnLeaks, and given the leaker's track record, it's fair to assume this is what the Nokia 9 will end up looking like.

The renders are based on factory CAD blueprints, and show off the Nokia 9 from all angles, revealing a curved display and dual cameras at the back. Unlike the Nokia 8, which has a home button up front, the Nokia 9 has a fingerprint sensor located just underneath the camera sensor at the back.

Based on the renders, it looks like Nokia is emulating the likes of the Mi 6, HTC U11 and the Pixel 2 in ditching the 3.5mm jack. The omission of a headphone jack is unfortunate, but at this point it looks like more and more manufacturers are willing to do away with the analog port. Thankfully, there are a few options available if you're looking to plug in your wired headphones, like the LG V30.

Rumored specs of the Nokia 9 suggest we'll see a 5.5-inch QHD display with minimal bezels, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone has dimensions of 140.9 x 72.9 x 7.5mm, with the area around the camera sensor going up to 8.9mm.

What do you guys think of the Nokia 9 based on the leaked renders?