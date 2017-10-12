New renders give us an early look at HMD Global's upcoming flagship.

The Nokia 8 is now up for sale in Europe and India, but it looks like HMD Global is working on another high-end flagship dubbed the Nokia 9. The render comes by way of OnLeaks, and given the leaker's track record, it's fair to assume this is what the Nokia 9 will end up looking like.

Nokia 9

The renders are based on factory CAD blueprints, and show off the Nokia 9 from all angles, revealing a curved display and dual cameras at the back. Unlike the Nokia 8, which has a home button up front, the Nokia 9 has a fingerprint sensor located just underneath the camera sensor at the back.

Nokia 9Nokia 9

Based on the renders, it looks like Nokia is emulating the likes of the Mi 6, HTC U11 and the Pixel 2 in ditching the 3.5mm jack. The omission of a headphone jack is unfortunate, but at this point it looks like more and more manufacturers are willing to do away with the analog port. Thankfully, there are a few options available if you're looking to plug in your wired headphones, like the LG V30.

Nokia 9Nokia 9

Rumored specs of the Nokia 9 suggest we'll see a 5.5-inch QHD display with minimal bezels, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone has dimensions of 140.9 x 72.9 x 7.5mm, with the area around the camera sensor going up to 8.9mm.

What do you guys think of the Nokia 9 based on the leaked renders?