It's time to break out from the budget segment.
The Nokia brand, reborn under the company HMD Global, is set to release a proper flagship phone above the previously released Nokia 3, 5, and 6 — it's the Nokia 8. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has some early details over at VentureBeat.
The Nokia 8 is a slightly larger phone that stylistically fits in the same family as the 3, 5, and 6 but has top-end specs to compete with other leading flagships. It's expected to have a 5.3-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835, at least 4GB of RAM, and of course a dual camera with Carl Zeiss optics in front of 13MP sensors. It's all expected to run Android 7.1.1, and its current set of phones have shown HMD isn't interested in messing with the software much.
Up to this point the refreshed release of Nokia-branded phones has been in the budget segment and almost entirely leveraging the recognition of the Nokia name. It will be interesting to see how a phone that is likely to sell for $600 or more can differentiate itself in its actual components or experience, as the Nokia name alone isn't going to be enough to take down the fantastic set of flagships in 2017.
Rumors point to a proper announcement of the Nokia 8 on July 31.
Reader comments
Flagship Nokia 8 breaks cover with familiar hardware, top-end specs
Those bezels....
Just stick a bumper on it and you won't see them anymore!
Yeah, not sure why to buy this over any other Android flagship.
Price?
Mean you can hold the phone and not have reason screen touches. Sorry, the no/minimal trend irks me, trading function for form.
I'm expecting big things from the camera in particular. Hope it delivers!
5.3' screen is a no from me. I will await the Zeiss release. Which should be bezeless, waterproof and dual camera.
I'll play around with the Nokia 6 until then.
TechDroider says a 5.7 inch screen:
http://www.techdroider.com/2017/07/nokia-8-this-is-hmds-first-big-phone....
I'm quite excited about this phone given my experience with Nokia on WP and now their close partnership with Google. Sorry, Essential but this phone is higher up the list of the new kids on the block.
Looks like the HTC U11/ULTRA. But I bet no one is going to start crying about ITS bezels.
Have you even read the comments before your a$$ swelled?
Clearly reading is hard... Multiple comments about the bezels, put down the salt...
I think I'd enjoy this site more if I could filter all comments with the word bezel.
Bezel city
I do like me some Nokia. Obviously this says it's the Nokia 8, but how does this differ than the rumored Nokia 9?
Oh... well Note 8 it is then. Not what I was hoping for. Looks like the Nokia 520
It's a real shame the design screams 2014. That front button needs to go away, far away. I was genuinely interested in this until today.
After owning so many Lumia phones with awesome cameras I was really hoping they would bring over the dedicated camera key to Android. Really tempted by this but I'll hang off for some real world reviews and hope/see if the Nokia 9 will come shortly after unless it's cancelled til next year or indefinitely? This looks good but I'm still expecting better
I just use the volume down key to take photos on my Pixel XL. It pretty much serves the same purpose.
Nokia had the half-press for focusing which was pretty cool. I don't think this is needed so much now since auto-focus works so well or just tap on the screen. It was also useful before quick camera launch feature was so prevalent.
Dedicated camera button is more than just a button to take a picture. Nokia's and now Windows Mobile's camera button can be used for focus, shooting video just by holding, etc. But the biggest factor was launching camera without using the screen. OEMs need to realize the advantages of a dedicated camera button. Every smartphone needs one.
Most high end phones can launch the camera with a hardware button and snap photos with one too. Nokia's specialty was that the button behaved like a real camera shutter button.
Exactly. On my Lumia I can launch the camera using the dedicated button before it's even held up to take aim at the subject, half press to focus then press to take. It's almost perfect
My Galaxy s8 just isn't the same, double tapping the power key and hoping it launches 1st time
I like what I see so far. It needs T-mobile wifi calling though so we'll see.
Hopefully they'll make it nice n colourful like they did with the early Lumias. Make a cyan blue one and you can have some of my ill gotten funds.
Highly doubt it, although the copper looks spiffy.
Wireless charging and I might be interested
Are you guys really complaining about the top and bottom bezels? At least it's symmetrical.
People will find something to complain about no matter what. The Pixel and Pixel Xl had the biggest bezels known to man last year but it was still a top phone. They don't bother me at all and the make handling the phone a lot easier. Plus I like having a home button/fps on the front and capacitive nav buttons
What about that forehead and that chin though?! I can never go back to phones that look like that again. I do hope Nokia does well though.