Nokia's first Android flagship packs the latest internals.

Nokia's long-awaited Android flagship is now official, and there's a lot to like. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 and features 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage and a microSD slot. There are two Zeiss-tuned 13MP cameras at the back — a primary RGB shooter augmented by a secondary monochrome sensor and a 13MP camera up front that can shoot 4K video.

The phone also has a 5.3-inch QHD display, a 3090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen1 connectivity, a headphone jack, OZO Audio for 360-degree immersive audio capture, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Here's a detailed look at the specs on offer with the Nokia 8:

Category Spec Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.3-inch IPS LCD 2560 x 1440 (554ppi)

Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D curved glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998)

Octa-core up to 2.45GHz GPU Adreno 540 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB UFS 2.1 Expandable Yes, up to 256GB Battery 3090mAh Charging USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

Quick Charge 3.0 Water resistance IP54 splashproof Rear Camera 1 13MP RGB, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, OIS

Dual tone flash, PDAF, laser autofocus

4K 30 fps Rear Camera 2 13MP monochrome, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels Front Camera 13MP, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, display flash

4K 30 fps Connectivity LTE 3xCA, Cat 9

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, ANT+

GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer Audio 3.5mm headphone jack

Three microphones, 360-degree sound capture Security One-touch fingerprint sensor at the front SIM Dual SIM slot Network LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/39/40/41

WCDMA: Band 1/2/4/5/8

TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39

GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz Dimensions 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Colors Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, Tempered Steel

The Nokia 8 will go up for sale from September 6 for €599. Who's interested in buying Nokia's first Android flagship?