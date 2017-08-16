Nokia's first Android flagship packs the latest internals.
Nokia's long-awaited Android flagship is now official, and there's a lot to like. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 and features 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage and a microSD slot. There are two Zeiss-tuned 13MP cameras at the back — a primary RGB shooter augmented by a secondary monochrome sensor and a 13MP camera up front that can shoot 4K video.
The phone also has a 5.3-inch QHD display, a 3090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen1 connectivity, a headphone jack, OZO Audio for 360-degree immersive audio capture, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.
Here's a detailed look at the specs on offer with the Nokia 8:
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.3-inch IPS LCD 2560 x 1440 (554ppi)
Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D curved glass
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998)
Octa-core up to 2.45GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB UFS 2.1
|Expandable
|Yes, up to 256GB
|Battery
|3090mAh
|Charging
|USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
Quick Charge 3.0
|Water resistance
|IP54 splashproof
|Rear Camera 1
|13MP RGB, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, OIS
Dual tone flash, PDAF, laser autofocus
4K 30 fps
|Rear Camera 2
|13MP monochrome, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels
|Front Camera
|13MP, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, display flash
4K 30 fps
|Connectivity
|LTE 3xCA, Cat 9
Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, ANT+
GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer
|Audio
|3.5mm headphone jack
Three microphones, 360-degree sound capture
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor at the front
|SIM
|Dual SIM slot
|Network
|LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/39/40/41
WCDMA: Band 1/2/4/5/8
TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|Dimensions
|151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm
160g
|Colors
|Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, Tempered Steel
The Nokia 8 will go up for sale from September 6 for €599. Who's interested in buying Nokia's first Android flagship?
Those 3,000mAh batteries are killing me man. They need to move away form that already. This phone would be amazing with at least a 3,500-4,000mAh battery. It would be a force to be reckoned with. Especially if it was priced appropriately.
4000 mAh would be great except that it would be a centimetre thick or more.
Bear in mind it's "only" a 5.3 inch screen.
Correction: the first Nokia overpriced mid-ranger. There's nothing worthy of a flagship in this crap apart from the processor. Everything else is mid-ranger at best.
This would be a flagship in 2014. Not in 2017. And for 600€? I can buy an S8 for 600€. And it smashes this to smithereens.
The cameras though?
Not even those. Camera2api still closed and overexposure galore.
Also, real Nokia flagships have camera buttons.
And here I thought we'd see an actual positive comment from you. I guess we'll have to wait until after the eclipse...
😂
If you thought I'd pander to HMD while they release crap just because Nokia sanctions it, you haven't been paying attention.
what do you consider mid-range??? Specs are like U11 and S8
The S8? Are you drunk? See my comment below.
Wth? Which spec is not of flagship level? I know the lines are blurring, but Nokia isn't really in position this round to invent the future. This stands up to any flagship mobile that doesn't wear a Samsung stamp.
- No Qi charging
- No AMOLED
- No camera button
- No great camera
- No IP rating
- Huge bezels
The first 4 items have been standard in Nokia flagships since 2012 (2013 for AMOLED).
The others are all present in the competition with Samsung checking all boxes and other OEMs checking at least some.
HMD failed across all of them. This doesn't compete with the almost 2 year old S7 let alone 2017 flagships. Even the OnePlus 5 beats it and the OnePlus 5 is not a mind-blowing device.
The one plus 5 doesn't check off any of those either so how does it beat it? Also the galaxy s7 is nowhere near 2 years old.
-I dunno...I've never seen anyone outside of a tiny niche set of consumers use wireless charging.
-AMOLED is fine to be sure, but I bet you dollars to donuts that most people won't throw up when they see it in action. In fact, they'll think it looks great.
-Camera buttons are nice if they're there, and no one notices when they're gone. Seriously, your average person doesn't even kind of think it's an issue.
-No comment...I think it would be prudent to wait until someone has done an actual camera review to make any judgment on camera quality.
-IP rating is another niche feature. I think it's cool and I've owned phones with it, and I've also owned phones without and I can't say it's ever come up as a problem for me.
-Everyone whines about bezels. It's not a problem, and honestly has nothing to do with the argument of whether or not this is flagship. No one in their right mind says "It's the best phone in the world! But it's not a flagship because there are 3mm of bezels just staring at me with their evil, baleful bezely eyes!"
I understand this is why YOU don't like the phone, and that's perfectly fine. I'm not arguing about your tastes. I'm just saying that the above points are questionable when processor strength, software optimization, RAM, storage, and other factors are far more important in determining flagship status. My $0.02, but to each their own.
Cheers~~
Needs to be bigger 5.3 to small...
Funny you say that considering that the Nokia 8 is actually taller than the G6 and S8, and also a little bit taller than the Moto G5 Plus.
If only the screen was AMOLED, I'd buy this without even thinking. They got it right with the camera sensors, not this stupid Yx zoom Samsung, Apple and others are doing. Now let's see some battery life tests, though with only 3090 mah and QHD seems unlikely to be good, but they might bring in some good optimization. If it is decent, I can overlook the fact it is an IPS.
Real Nokia flagships have OLED displays, standout cameras, a camera button and wireless charging. Gadgetry tricks of shooting front and back at same time doesn't qualify as worthy of this price point, and neither does the display or battery. Maybe this spec-set flies in Europe, and America will get something that would actually sell here...
Sounds interesting. Could be competitor to OnePlus - high-end specs, more expensive but potentially with better screen, focusing on updates.
Although camera is a concern - Pixel camera is 12MP with 1.55micron pixels, this one is 13MP with 1.12. Could optical stabilization compensate?