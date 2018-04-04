HMD Global revived the Nokia brand last year, and the first wave of devices — the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and the Nokia 8 — featured classic designs from Nokia phones of yesteryear, but with Android under the hood. HMD announced earlier this year that it was committing to the Android One platform for all of its phones going forward, and in doing so it should be able to roll out updates even faster. If there's one thing that made Nokia devices stand out in 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, it's how fast they've received updates. HMD promised that it would deliver timely updates to all phones in its portfolio, including the entry-level Nokia 3, and the manufacturer kept up its word. Coming back to HMD's strategy, the manufacturer rolled out three phones back at MWC — Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 6 2018 — and the devices are now making their way to the Indian subcontinent. HMD says that India is one of the top three markets worldwide, and the Nokia brand still has a loyal userbase in the country. With that out of the way, it's time to take a look at the devices on offer. Here's what you need to know about the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and the Nokia 6 2018.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is HMD's flagship for the first half of 2018, and unlike a majority of devices in this category, it retains a 16:9 form factor. Under the hood, you'll find a Snapdragon 835, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has dual 12MP cameras at the back, with the secondary telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. There's a 5MP camera up front, and like Nokias of previous years the Nokia 8 Sirocco features Carl Zeiss optics. Oh, and the primary lens offer OIS, and the front and back glass panels are layered with Gorilla Glass 5. Other specs include Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Gen 3.1, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a 3260mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 and Qi wireless charging. The Nokia 8 Sirocco has a lot going for it, and with the phone slated to debut at ₹49,999 in India, it will go up against the likes of the Honor View 10, the upcoming OnePlus 6, and the Mi Mix 2S. Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus sees HMD switching to the 18:9 form factor, with the phone featuring a 6.0-inch panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 (FHD+). The display is backed by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3, and under the hood there's a Snapdragon 660 along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Nokia 7 Plus comes with the same dual 12MP camera setup as the Nokia 8 Sirocco, but it's missing OIS on the primary camera. Up front, there's a 16MP camera. Rounding out the specs, you get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi ac, USB-C Gen 2.0, and a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Like other HMD phones, the Nokia 7 Plus is machined out of series 6000 aluminum, and there's a ceramic coating at the back. The Nokia 7 Plus is available in black and white, and the phone retails for ₹25,999. Nokia 6 2018