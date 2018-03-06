On February 21, Google formally introduced Android Enterprise Recommended – a new program that highlights the best Android phones for people in the business/enterprise space. It launched with 22 devices from a variety of manufacturers, and now it's getting some extra love from Nokia .

The Nokia 8 was previously the only phone from HMD Global that was part of Android Enterprise Recommended, but now it's being joined by the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.

All three of these new phones were just announced at MWC 2018, and their addition to Android Enterprise Recommended really shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

One of the biggest requirements for the program is that OEMs need to push out security patches within 90 days of their initial release, and that should be a piece of cake considering that all of Nokia's phones going forward are also part of Google's Android One initiative.

While this move doesn't mean much for regular consumers, it's yet another sign of how dedicated HMD Global is to making the Nokia brand one of the go-to's in the Android space for secure software, fast updates, and a clean user experience.

