Just a couple months after the Nokia 8 got a public build of Android 8.0, HMD Global is already releasing a beta for 8.1.

In the world of Android OEMs and releasing fast software updates, HMD Global has been one of the top performers with its Nokia handsets. Just two months after releasing a public build of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Nokia 8, the company is already pushing out a beta for the newer Android 8.1.

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, made the announcement on Twitter early this morning, and you can download the new software to your Nokia 8 through Nokia beta labs.

Android 8.1 is a fairly minor upgrade over 8.0, but as Sarvikas points out in his tweet, updating your phone will reward you with a new hamburger emoji with the cheese placed on the top.

There's no official word when 8.1 for the Nokia 8 will be ready for a public release, but we should see it within the next few weeks or so.