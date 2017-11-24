Coming soon to the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5.
The Nokia 8 was first announced back in August, and while the phone offers a lot of eye-catching features, one of its strongest points is its near-stock build of Android. The Nokia 8 shipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but on November 24, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, announced on Twitter that Android 8.0 Oreo is now making its way to the phone.
O k, here we go— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 24, 2017
R eviewed your feedback
E verything is polished
O fficial update rolling out today! #AndroidOreo #Nokia8 #Oreo #Nokiamobilebetalabs pic.twitter.com/QpZeh9JTu0
Android Oreo will be rolling out to the Nokia 8 starting today, but Sarvikas notes that it may take up to a week for the update to hit your device.
In addition to the standard array of Oreo features, such as picture-in-picture, notification dots, fast boot-up times, and Google's Autofill API, this also increases the Nokia 8 to the latest November 2017 security patch.
Sarvikas also notes that the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 will be the next phones in Nokia's lineup to be updated to Oreo. An Oreo beta for the two phones will be opening soon, and an official rollout should follow shortly after that.
Kudos to Nokia for keeping to their promise of a (comparatively) speedy update. I appreciate that the likes of Samsung have more models and regionals varients, but they also have beeelions of doubloons of profits that they could reinvest in product support. They definitely lost this particular galaxy customer to Pixel thanks to ridiculous waits for updates.
Hear hear.
It's really sad that right now, the fastest (non-Google) updates come from Sony (which downsized over the years radically) and Nokia (a newcomer), and not Samsung (they have enough money to hire enough programmers!) or Lenovorola (with their 'nearly stock experience'). Shame!
My V30 is still waiting...
Oneplus also updated the 3 and 3T a few days ago.
I don't accept that excuse anyway. If a company has so many variants that it hampers the update process even at the flagship level, they have too many and need to trim some fat.