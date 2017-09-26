Nokia's first Android flagship makes its debut in India.
After its global unveil late last month, the Nokia 8 has made its debut in the Indian subcontinent. The first Android flagship to bear the Nokia name has a lot going for it: you get a 5.3-inch Quad HD display backed by Gorilla Glass 5, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, dual 13MP cameras, and a 3090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.
Then there's the design — the Nokia 8 is crafted out of a single block of 6000-series aluminum, with Nokia polishing the back to a smooth mirror-like finish. The phone features two 13MP cameras at the back, with a primary RGB sensor paired with a monochrome sensor. Both cameras work in conjunction to produce images with greater detail, and the cameras are tuned by Zeiss.
There's a 13MP camera up front as well, and Nokia is offering the ability to shoot photos and videos from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The phone also offers three microphones, giving you the ability to record 360-degree audio by leveraging OZO Audio's technology. Here's a look at the specs on offer:
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.3-inch IPS LCD 2560 x 1440 (554ppi)
Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D curved glass
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998)
Octa-core up to 2.45GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB UFS 2.1
|Expandable
|Yes, up to 256GB
|Battery
|3090mAh
|Charging
|USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
Quick Charge 3.0
|Water resistance
|IP54 splashproof
|Rear Camera 1
|13MP RGB, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, OIS
Dual tone flash, PDAF, laser autofocus
4K 30 fps
|Rear Camera 2
|13MP monochrome, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels
|Front Camera
|13MP, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, display flash
4K 30 fps
|Connectivity
|LTE 3xCA, Cat 9
Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, ANT+
GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer
|Audio
|3.5mm headphone jack
Three microphones, 360-degree sound capture
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor at the front
|SIM
|Dual SIM slot
|Network
|LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/39/40/41
WCDMA: Band 1/2/4/5/8
TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|Dimensions
|151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm
160g
|Colors
|Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, Tempered Steel
As for availability, Amazon is the exclusive online partner for the Nokia 8, but the phone will be sold via large format offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Big C Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and others starting October 14.
Nokia is rolling out the phone in three color options at launch — Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, and Steel — and the Polished Copper variant will be available at a later date. The phone retails for ₹36,999 ($566), which is a great price point for Nokia. There's a dearth of phones in that segment, and currently you just have two decent options: the OnePlus 5 and the LG G6. The Nokia 8 should give both phones a run for their money.
Will you be picking up the Nokia 8 once it goes on sale in the country next month?
Reader comments
Nokia 8 with 5.3-inch QHD display and Snapdragon 835 lands in India for ₹36,999
Now this is a great addition to the "not quite flagship" flagship phones. If I didn't have the note 7 trade in option for the note 8, this would certainly be on my radar. Smartphone prices have advanced faster than the technologies they offer and the premium for all the bells and whistles become too steep in my opinion. In any case hopefully this is always an option and the build would be what we know Nokia to be capable of.
Great phone at a very good price...well just wished display was 5.5 inc...will wait for N9 also to see what it offers
Waiting for the 9 as well. So far everything I've read about it recently and it's shaping up to be a nice flagship and will hopefully be a welcoming replacement for my Google pixel
Nice to know these will be able to be used on the Verizon Network! Go Nokia