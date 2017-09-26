Nokia's first Android flagship makes its debut in India.

After its global unveil late last month, the Nokia 8 has made its debut in the Indian subcontinent. The first Android flagship to bear the Nokia name has a lot going for it: you get a 5.3-inch Quad HD display backed by Gorilla Glass 5, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, dual 13MP cameras, and a 3090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Nokia 8

Then there's the design — the Nokia 8 is crafted out of a single block of 6000-series aluminum, with Nokia polishing the back to a smooth mirror-like finish. The phone features two 13MP cameras at the back, with a primary RGB sensor paired with a monochrome sensor. Both cameras work in conjunction to produce images with greater detail, and the cameras are tuned by Zeiss.

There's a 13MP camera up front as well, and Nokia is offering the ability to shoot photos and videos from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The phone also offers three microphones, giving you the ability to record 360-degree audio by leveraging OZO Audio's technology. Here's a look at the specs on offer:

Category Spec
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 5.3-inch IPS LCD 2560 x 1440 (554ppi)
Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D curved glass
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998)
Octa-core up to 2.45GHz
GPU Adreno 540
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB UFS 2.1
Expandable Yes, up to 256GB
Battery 3090mAh
Charging USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
Quick Charge 3.0
Water resistance IP54 splashproof
Rear Camera 1 13MP RGB, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, OIS
Dual tone flash, PDAF, laser autofocus
4K 30 fps
Rear Camera 2 13MP monochrome, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels
Front Camera 13MP, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, display flash
4K 30 fps
Connectivity LTE 3xCA, Cat 9
Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, ANT+
GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer
Audio 3.5mm headphone jack
Three microphones, 360-degree sound capture
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor at the front
SIM Dual SIM slot
Network LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/39/40/41
WCDMA: Band 1/2/4/5/8
TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
Dimensions 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm
160g
Colors Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, Tempered Steel


As for availability, Amazon is the exclusive online partner for the Nokia 8, but the phone will be sold via large format offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Big C Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and others starting October 14.

Nokia is rolling out the phone in three color options at launch — Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, and Steel — and the Polished Copper variant will be available at a later date. The phone retails for ₹36,999 ($566), which is a great price point for Nokia. There's a dearth of phones in that segment, and currently you just have two decent options: the OnePlus 5 and the LG G6. The Nokia 8 should give both phones a run for their money.

Will you be picking up the Nokia 8 once it goes on sale in the country next month?

