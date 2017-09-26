Nokia's first Android flagship makes its debut in India.

After its global unveil late last month, the Nokia 8 has made its debut in the Indian subcontinent. The first Android flagship to bear the Nokia name has a lot going for it: you get a 5.3-inch Quad HD display backed by Gorilla Glass 5, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, dual 13MP cameras, and a 3090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Then there's the design — the Nokia 8 is crafted out of a single block of 6000-series aluminum, with Nokia polishing the back to a smooth mirror-like finish. The phone features two 13MP cameras at the back, with a primary RGB sensor paired with a monochrome sensor. Both cameras work in conjunction to produce images with greater detail, and the cameras are tuned by Zeiss.

There's a 13MP camera up front as well, and Nokia is offering the ability to shoot photos and videos from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The phone also offers three microphones, giving you the ability to record 360-degree audio by leveraging OZO Audio's technology. Here's a look at the specs on offer:

Category Spec Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.3-inch IPS LCD 2560 x 1440 (554ppi)

Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D curved glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998)

Octa-core up to 2.45GHz GPU Adreno 540 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB UFS 2.1 Expandable Yes, up to 256GB Battery 3090mAh Charging USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

Quick Charge 3.0 Water resistance IP54 splashproof Rear Camera 1 13MP RGB, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, OIS

Dual tone flash, PDAF, laser autofocus

4K 30 fps Rear Camera 2 13MP monochrome, Carl Zeiss optics, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels Front Camera 13MP, f/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels, display flash

4K 30 fps Connectivity LTE 3xCA, Cat 9

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, ANT+

GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer Audio 3.5mm headphone jack

Three microphones, 360-degree sound capture Security One-touch fingerprint sensor at the front SIM Dual SIM slot Network LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/39/40/41

WCDMA: Band 1/2/4/5/8

TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39

GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz Dimensions 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Colors Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, Tempered Steel





As for availability, Amazon is the exclusive online partner for the Nokia 8, but the phone will be sold via large format offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Big C Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and others starting October 14.

Nokia is rolling out the phone in three color options at launch — Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, and Steel — and the Polished Copper variant will be available at a later date. The phone retails for ₹36,999 ($566), which is a great price point for Nokia. There's a dearth of phones in that segment, and currently you just have two decent options: the OnePlus 5 and the LG G6. The Nokia 8 should give both phones a run for their money.

Will you be picking up the Nokia 8 once it goes on sale in the country next month?

See at Amazon