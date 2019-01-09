2019 is still in its early days, but even so, we're already expecting a lot of phones to ship this year with a hole-punch style notch. The Honor View 20 has been revealed with one, the Galaxy S10 series will likely come with one, and now it looks like Nokia is hopping aboard the hole-punch train, too.

Renders for the Nokia 8.1 Plus recently surfaced, and as you can see, the phone has a large, nearly bezel-less screen with a small cutout in the top-left corner for its front-facing camera. There is still a small chin at the bottom to show off the Nokia logo, but you won't find any traditional notch here.

Around back we can see that Nokia's equipping the 8.1 Plus with dual cameras, what appears to be a two-tone LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor.

Specifications for the Nokia 8.1 Plus are anyone's guess, but some details that have been confirmed include a 6.22-inch screen, USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will be part of Google's Android One program, and while not yet confirmed, we can expect it to ship with Android 9 Pie.

That's all we know about the Nokia 8.1 Plus for now, but as we learn more, we'll update this article to keep you in the loop!

