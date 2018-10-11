HMD Global delivered the stable Android 9.0 Pie update to the Nokia 7 Plus at the end of last month, and the company has detailed the update schedule for other devices in its portfolio.

The Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 are now in the beta labs program, and HMD says it will deliver the stable Pie build to all three devices before the end of October.

The Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will be picking up the stable Pie update in November. Committing to Android One for all of its devices gives HMD a leg up when it comes to updates, and that's exactly what we're seeing here.

By the end of November, the company will have six devices running the stable version of Android 9.0 Pie. There's no mention as to when the other devices in the HMD portfolio will get the update, but it shouldn't be too long after the current set of devices are updated.