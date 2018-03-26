There was a load of phones trying to wow us at MWC 2018 this year, but one that stood above the rest was the Nokia 7 Plus . AC's Andrew Martonik best described the Nokia 7 Plus as a "Pixel 2 for the frugal set" during his hands-on with it, and now it's been confirmed that the phone will launch on May 2.

The Nokia 7 Plus carries a price tag of £349.99, and for that price, you're getting a phone with a two-tone metal build, dual cameras from Zeiss, a 6-inch 18:9 display with slim bezels, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. As if that wasn't enough, the Nokia 7 Plus also packs a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 3,800 mAh battery. Oh, and it's an Android One phone — meaning it'll get software updates nearly as fast as Google's Pixel line.

Along with the May 2 release date, Nokia's also said that pre-ordering the 7 Plus from its website will allow you to snag a Google Home Mini for free (a value of £49). As long as you make your purchase on Nokia's online store and do so before May is over, you'll be eligible for this promotion.

You can't order the phone from Nokia's site quite yet, but if you don't care about the Home Mini and just want to make sure you get the 7 Plus ASAP, pre-orders are live on Amazon right now.

See at Amazon