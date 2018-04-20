The Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco were announced for the Indian market earlier this month, and both phones are now up for pre-order. Both devices will be available at retail stores, and you'll be able to pick up the Nokia 7 Plus from Amazon India for ₹25,999 ($400) and the Nokia 8 Sirocco from Flipkart for ₹49,999 ($765) .

The Nokia 7 Plus is one of the best devices in this segment today, and is the first from HMD to offer a 6.0-inch 18:9 display. The phone is also the first in the country to sport the Snapdragon 660, the first chipset in Qualcomm's 6xx series to feature semi-custom cores. There's also 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a hybrid SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi ac, an FM radio tuner, and a massive 3800mAh battery.

The dual camera at the back is one of the main highlights on the Nokia 7 Plus, with the phone setting a new standard for this segment. The design isn't all that bad either, with both the black and white versions offering copper accents.

As for the Nokia 8 Sirocco, you get a 5.5-inch 16:9 QHD panel, Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual 12MP cameras, and a 3260mAh battery. And with HMD committing to Android One, botht the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco come with pure Android with zero bloatware and the promise of quick updates.

Both the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available from large format retail stores across the country, with HMD mentioning that it would significantly expand its offline presence this year. As is the case with most phones, you'll be able to get zero-cost EMIs from the likes of Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit.

As for online availability, the Nokia 7 Plus is up for pre-order on Amazon India for ₹25,999 ($400), and customers with ICICI credit and debit cards will be able to get a 10% cashback (it'll be credited in August). Airtel customers also stand the chance to receive a ₹2,000 credit, and those picking up the phone will be able to get a 25% discount on domestic hotel bookings at MakeMyTrip.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco, meanwhile, is exclusive to Flipkart, and the same offers are available for the device as well: 10% cashback via ICICI cards, 25% discount on domestic hotels, and Airtel customers can get additional data up to 120GB. At ₹49,999 ($765), the Nokia 8 Sirocco isn't nearly as good in terms of value for your money, considering the Galaxy S8+ is available for ₹53,900 ($825).

Are you picking up the Nokia 7 Plus or the Nokia 8 Sirocco in India? Let me know in the comments. And if you're looking for more on the Nokia 7 Plus, check out our review from the link below:

