During this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, HMD Global will be one of the companies announcing new products for its Nokia line of Android phones. One of the devices we see is expected to be the Nokia 7+, and shortly ahead of its official unveiling, a new hands-on picture gives us a clear look at it.

The picture shows the front of the Nokia 7+, and as you can see, this will be the first Nokia phone to adopt a modern design with slim bezels. The Nokia branding can be found near the top left next to the front-facing camera, and the fingerprint sensor will be moved to the back.

All of this lines up nicely with a leaked press render of the Nokia 7+ that we recently saw, and rumored specs for the phone include an FHD+ resolution for the screen, Snapdragon 660 processor, dual 12MP and 13MP cameras, microSD card support, and plenty more.

The Nokia 7+ will also be Nokia's first Android One device, and unlike the Nokia 7 that was released exclusively in China last October, the Nokia 7+ should see a much wider availability.

Pricing details for the Nokia 7+ are still unknown, but we should get confirmation of that and much more in just a little over a week.

Android One Nokia 7+ with 18:9 display and dual-lens ZEISS camera surfaces