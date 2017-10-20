Nokia is bringing features from its flagship to a more affordable price point.

Nokia kicked off its Android journey back in January with the Nokia 6, which was unveiled in China. The company is once again turning to the Chinese market for its latest budget device, the Nokia 7. The Nokia 7 is also aimed at the budget segment, but it features several improvements over the Nokia 6.

The Nokia 7's chassis is made out of 7000 series aluminum, but the back features a Gorilla Glass panel with rounded edges. The phone ticks all the right boxes when it comes to the specs: you get a 5.2-inch Full HD display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, a 16MP camera with f/1.8 lens and 5MP front shooter, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi ac, and a 3000mAh battery.

One of the main drawbacks of the Nokia 6 was the performance: the combination of a Snapdragon 430 and a Full HD display meant that the phone wasn't as nimble as other options in this segment. Nokia has addressed that particular problem by switching to the beefier Snapdragon 630.

Nokia is also bringing its "Bothie" feature — which made its debut in the high-end Nokia 8 — to the Nokia 7. The feature lets you take photos using the front and rear cameras simultaneously, and the company is clearly turning to Bothies as a differentiator in the imaging department.

On the software front, the Nokia 7 comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with an update to Oreo set to arrive shortly. The phone will go up for sale in China starting October 24 for ¥2,499 ($375) for the variant with 4GB of RAM, with the model featuring 6GB of RAM retailing for ¥2,699 ($405).

As of now, there's no information on when the Nokia 7 will be making its way to global markets, but we'll let you know once we have more details. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the Nokia 7 in the comments below.