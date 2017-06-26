The global rebirth of the Nokia name continues.

The new Nokia 6, which we first saw back at MWC in Barcelona, is making its way to the U.S. in "early July" with an expectedly low price of $229. It comes stateside roughly six months after a launch in China and a bit more than a month after a launch elsewhere in the world.

Though the Nokia 6 is the top-end model the company offers — sitting above the 3 and 5 — it's very much a mid- to low-end phone. The 5.5-inch LCD comes in at 1920x1080 resolution and has Gorilla Glass, which is nice, but other areas have been cut back. You'll get a Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, plus a 3000mAh battery. The rear camera is a 16MP unit with 1-micron pixels and an f/2.0 lens.

As for networks, the Nokia 6 is set up for use on GSM/LTE carriers — so that means Verizon and Sprint are a no-go here. T-Mobile and its prepaid affiliates are fully supported, but a word of caution that LTE Band 29 and 30 are not included so AT&T is only partially supported. Do your research.

The Nokia 6 will be on sale at Amazon, putting it in front of plenty of people who cross-shop for inexpensive unlocked phones. It will have stiff competition from the likes of the Moto G5 Plus, which comes in at the same $229 price and can leverage a history of the Moto G name. HMD Global is certainly counting on the nostalgia of the Nokia name to pick up some sales in this competitive space.

Press release: