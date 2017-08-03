If you're British and you've a hankering for a SIM free Nokia 6 then you'll want to stop by Carphone Warehouse where you'll now find one for sale for £200.

Besides that legendary logo you're getting a solid phone that's built like a tank, a fairly vanilla Android 7.1 experience and of course, that attractive price. If you go on pay-as-you-go terms you'll pay even less, £189.99 to be precise for the privilege of taking a carrier SIM and £10 of credit.

You'll get it in four colors; Blue, black, copper and silver. Out front is a 5.5-inch 1080p display, inside you'll get a Snapdragon 430 processor, 32GB of internal storage which is expandable, 4GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery. Round back is a 16MP camera. There's certainly a lot of phone for £200.

SIM free the Nokia 6 is exclusive to Carphone Warehouse in the UK so if that's what you want then that's where you'll have to go. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are also available. Hit the link below to get started.

See at Carphone Warehouse