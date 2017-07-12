Nokia 6 is one of the best phones in the sub-$250 segment.
The Nokia 6 is now up for sale on Amazon for $229. The standard variant of the phone is unlocked for use on AT&T and T-Mobile, and Amazon is also offering a variant with lock screen ads that retails for $179, a $50 discount.
The phone has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset with four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz. There's 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, 16MP camera at the back, 8MP front shooter, NFC, and a 3000mAh battery. The Nokia 6 is running Android 7.1 Nougat on the software front, with the interface devoid of any customizations. There's also a fingerprint sensor up front, and the phone has a hybrid SIM card tray that sees the secondary SIM slot doubling up as a microSD slot.
The Nokia 6 is available in copper and black color options, with the blue and silver variants still limited to pre-orders. If you're in the market for a sub-$250 phone with decent specs and a near-stock Android experience, the Nokia 6 is one of the best options available.
Reader comments
I am a bit sceptical about the processors the announced Nokia models are using. Will they give a good user experience?
for normal tasks? More than enough, it's stock android 7.1 OS with 3 GB RAM.
If you are a hardcore mobile gamer look elseware.
Hope it will come to germany , i buy two for my parents.
Nokia shareholder here :-)
Bring out the flagships already lol
If it doesn't have PureView it's not a Nokia smartphone.
The Copper color is not available until August.
I bought the black ad-laden variant from Amazon. I received it Monday afternoon. I sent it back Tuesday. Device was stuck in a set up loop. It was a beautiful device for sure, but I could never get beyond the setup screen to test it.