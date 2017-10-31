You now have two options for buying the Nokia 6 in the U.S.

HMD Global has been using the Nokia brand throughout 2017 to release a wide array of different Android smartphones, and one of them is the Nokia 6. The Nokia 6 has been available in the United States since July through Amazon, but you now have the option to purchase the phone online or in-store via Best Buy.

The Nokia 6 isn't the best budget offering the market has to offer, and while Harish did have issues with the phone's use of the Snapdragon 430 in his full review, fast software updates, a better-than-average camera for this price point, and a solid 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display are still reason enough to at least give it a look.

For $229, the Nokia 6 offers 32GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB), 16MP rear-facing camera, 8MP front-facing shooter, a fingerprint scanner, and stock build of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

If you can't decide whether or not the Nokia 6 is for you, check your local Best Buy's availability so you can play around with the phone in person before making a final decision.

